    Postecoglou fumes at Tottenham fans for cheering for Man City to deny Arsenal Premier League title (WATCH)

    Ange Postecoglou, Tottenham's coach, urges a significant change in mentality following the defeat against Manchester City. The Australian coach highlights the need for tactical adjustments and addresses challenges posed by the rivalry with Arsenal.

    Football Postecoglou fumes at Tottenham fans for cheering for Man City to deny Arsenal Premier League title (WATCH) osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published May 15, 2024, 2:54 PM IST

    Ange Postecoglou didn't hold back in addressing those involved with Tottenham after feeling frustrated with how to handle the defeat against Manchester City. The Australian coach implied that Spurs need a significant shift in mentality to bridge the gap with the country's top teams, including City, who are on the verge of clinching their fourth consecutive Premier League title.

    During the 2-0 loss, marked by two goals from Erling Haaland and a notable miss by Heung-min Son, Postecoglou was seen exchanging words with a supporter from his technical area. He believes that the build-up to City's visit, overshadowed by the rivalry with Arsenal, has highlighted the managerial challenges he faces.

    Postecoglou was incensed by the attitude towards the fixture, as some Spurs fans openly expressed a desire for their team to lose to prevent Arsenal from claiming their first title in two decades. "The last 48 hours have revealed that the foundations are fairly fragile," he said, indicating a need for introspection and adjustments.

    In response to Tottenham supporters chanting "are you watching Arsenal" after Haaland's goal, Postecoglou expressed disinterest, stating, "I'm not interested mate. I just don't care." He acknowledged a misalignment in understanding what is essential for the team's success but remained steadfast in his approach.

    Postecoglou declined to delve into specific areas needing improvement for the upcoming season, suggesting a possible misunderstanding of fans' expectations.

    Also Read: Manchester City inches closer to fourth consecutive Premier League title with gritty win over Tottenham

    Last Updated May 15, 2024, 2:54 PM IST
