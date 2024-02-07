Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Pakistan's new absurd conspiracy theory: Modi-Netanyahu pre-planned Gaza destruction to benefit India (WATCH)

    In a video that has gone viral on social media, a Pakistani has claimed that the Gaza campaign was a pre-planned conspiracy aimed at expanding Indian business interests in the region after the Haifa port deal.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Feb 7, 2024, 2:44 PM IST

    Even as the war between Israel and Palestinian terrorist group Hamas rages on, certain segments of the Pakistani media have made sensational and unfounded claims, accusing Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi of conspiring with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to destroy Gaza. The allegations claim that the Gaza campaign was a pre-planned conspiracy aimed at expanding Indian business interests in the region after the Haifa port deal.

    The accusations stem from a video where a Pakistani panelist makes bold claims about a supposed conversation between Modi and Netanyahu during their meeting in Israel on July 5, 2017. According to him, Modi expressed a desire for Gaza along with the Haifa port, and Netanyahu allegedly agreed, outlining plans to empty Gaza through an attack on Hamas.

    Also read: Modi government to expose UPA's economic mismanagement; will bring 'white paper' in Parliament

    It's worth noting that in January 2022, a consortium of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) and Israel’s Gadot Group acquired the Haifa port for roughly $1.2 billion with local partner Gadot Group. PM Netanyahu hailed the agreement between the Adani Group and the Haifa port as an "enormous milestone" that will greatly improve connectivity between the two countries in multiple aspects.

    In a recently uploaded video, that has now gone viral on X, a supposed Pakistani intellectual said, "On July 5, 2017, when Modi met Netanyahu in Israel and during the meeting Modi told Netanyahu that you gave me Haifa port, but I want Gaza along with it. Gaza doesn't have oil or gas, but India had its eyes on the 41-km long Gaza Strip."

    He alleged, "During the conversation, Modi told Netanyahu, 'You are planning to demolish the Al-Aqsa mosque, we demolished the Babri Masjid and even started the work to build Ram Mandir'. Modi then told Netanyahu, 'We are old players in this and are with you whole heartedly.' That's when Netanyahu told Modi that 'from today along with Haifa port, Gaza is also yours'."

    The Pakistani further claimed, "Modi then asked, 'How will Gaza become empty?' Netanyahu responded, 'We will do it'. Modi asked, 'How?' to which Netanyahu said, 'By launching an attack. We will finish Hamas and give you a neat and clean Gaza'."

    It is crucial to highlight that these claims lack any credible evidence and are, in fact, misleading. Pakistani media channels have consistently peddled anti-Modi rhetoric, often resorting to sensationalism and unfounded allegations to undermine the Indian Prime Minister's reputation.

    Modi, being a polarizing figure in the region, has frequently been the target of baseless accusations and conspiracy theories propagated by certain segments of the Pakistani media. From demonizing his policies to questioning his motives, these channels have perpetuated a narrative that seeks to paint Modi in a negative light, regardless of the facts or context.

    Also read: 5 powerful policy films in 8 languages: BJP highlights PM Modi's guarantees fulfilled in last 10 years

    The focus on attacking Modi and Netanyahu without proper evidence perpetuates a dangerous narrative that can contribute to misinformation and further strain relations between India and Pakistan.

    Last Updated Feb 7, 2024, 2:44 PM IST
