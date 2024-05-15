Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Gaza war: Despite Rafah threat, Joe Biden plans $1 billion weapon package for Israel - Report

    Officials from the US President Joe Biden administration on Tuesday disclosed to Congress their intention to provide Israel with a $1 billion weapons package, as reported by AFP.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 15, 2024, 12:24 PM IST

    Officials from the US President Joe Biden administration on Tuesday disclosed to Congress their intention to provide Israel with a $1 billion weapons package, as reported by AFP. This decision comes on the heels of recent concerns regarding a potential assault in Rafah, which led to discussions about withholding certain arms.

    The administration has informally communicated the details of the weapons package to Congress, which will require approval. According to a US official, the weaponry, sourced from American manufacturers, is estimated to total around $1 billion.

    These funds are reportedly part of a larger $95 billion defence support package recently sanctioned by Congress, designated for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan. Despite previous deliberations, the Biden administration has reiterated its commitment to utilizing these funds for procurement from US suppliers.

    The timing of this deal is noteworthy, coming just a week after President Biden's cautionary statement about potentially withholding bombs and artillery shells from Israel. This warning was in response to concerns over a potential assault on Rafah, a city in southern Gaza where a significant number of Palestinians have sought refuge following months of conflict.

    Last week, the Biden administration confirmed the unprecedented step of halting a shipment, including 2,000-pound bombs, citing fears of their potential catastrophic impact on civilians in Rafah.

    While there is still the possibility of Congress blocking the weapons sale to Israel, especially with vocal opposition from left-leaning members of Biden's Democratic Party, the broader package was approved despite these objections. The Republican Party, on the other hand, has overwhelmingly supported providing arms to Israel.

    The latest arms package, initially reported by The Wall Street Journal, is said to possibly encompass $700 million in tank ammunition and $500 million in tactical vehicles.

    Despite growing criticism of Israel's actions, particularly in light of recent events, the Biden administration has reiterated its commitment to maintaining support for its ally's security. It highlighted previous US assistance, such as aiding in the interception of Iranian drones launched in response to an attack on a diplomatic facility last month.

    "We are continuing to send military assistance, and we will ensure that Israel receives the full amount provided in the supplemental," Jake Sullivan, Biden's national security advisor, told reporters on Monday.

    "We have paused a shipment of 2,000-pound bombs because we do not believe they should be dropped in densely populated cities. We are talking to the Israeli government about this," he added.

    Congress's 30-day review of military transfers has been postponed twice by the Biden administration, citing emergency demands since the October 7 Hamas strike that led to the huge Israeli counterattack.

    Critics have raised concerns about the Biden administration's consistent delivery of weapons to Israel, which often occurs without public disclosure due to falling below the threshold for congressional notification.

