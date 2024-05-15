Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala Rain Update: IMD predicts rainfall for next five days; Yellow alert sounded in 9 districts

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in Kerala for the next five days with a yellow alert in several districts on those days. Monsoon is likely to reach the Southeast Bay of Bengal, South Andaman Sea and Nicobar Islands by May 19.

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 15, 2024, 2:42 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday (May 15) predicted that heavy rain will continue in various districts of the state for the next five days. According to the rainfall forecast issued this afternoon, there is a possibility of heavy rain at isolated places in the next five days. 

    A yellow alert has also been announced today for heavy rain in nine districts including  Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Ernakulam, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad. Heavy rains mean rainfall of 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm in 24 hours. Although a yellow alert has been announced in the districts on May 19, the probability of rain similar to the orange alert is predicted.

    Districts on yellow alert in the next four days:

    16-05-2024: Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Ernakulam
    17-05-2024: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram
    18-05-2024: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam
    19-05-2024: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram

    Prohibition on fishing on the south Kerala coast:

    The IMD informed that fishing should not be done on the southern Kerala coast today and tomorrow (May 15 and May 16), and there will be no restrictions on fishing in the Lakshadweep region and the Karnataka coast.

    Special Warning:

    May 15, May 16: Chances of strong winds and bad weather conditions at Kanyakumari coast, Gulf of Mannar adjoining Tamil Nadu coast, South Kerala coast, South West Bay of Bengal adjoining South West Bay of Bengal. 

    Monsoon Alert: 

    Monsoon is likely to reach the Southeast Bay of Bengal, South Andaman Sea and Nicobar Islands by May 19. A cyclonic circulation exists over the southwest Bay of Bengal and Sri Lanka. A low-pressure area prevails from Cyclone to Lakshadweep.

    Last Updated May 15, 2024, 2:42 PM IST
