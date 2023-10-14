Israel-Palestine war: 'We are fully prepared...' Hezbollah on joining war against Israel

"We, as Hezbollah, are contributing to the confrontation and will (continue) to contribute to it within our vision and plan," Hezbollah deputy chief Naim Qassem told a pro-Palestinian rally in Beirut's southern suburbs.

The Iran-backed Hezbollah organisation in Lebanon declared Friday that it is "fully prepared" to join its Palestinian affiliate Hamas in the battle against Israel when the time comes. Hezbollah deputy head Naim Qassem said as Hamas and Israel exchanged heavy fire for the seventh day after hundreds of Hamas terrorists poured across the border from Gaza into Israel on Saturday, killing over 1,300 people, the majority of whom were civilians.

Israel has retaliated by bombarding Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip, killing at least 1,900 people, also mostly civilians and including more than 600 children, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

Also Read | Israel-Palestine war: Joe Biden slams Hamas, says 'they make Al-Qaeda look pure'

"We, as Hezbollah, are contributing to the confrontation and will (continue) to contribute to it within the framework of our vision and plan," Qassem said during a pro-Palestinian protest in Beirut's southern suburbs.

"We are fully prepared, and when the time comes for action, we will take it," he told reporters. The official, whose remarks coincided with a visit to Beirut by Iran's foreign minister, rebuffed calls for Hezbollah to stay out of the war.

Reaching out to "major countries, Arab countries, and envoys from the United Nations, directly and indirectly, asking us not to interfere in the battle, will not affect us" , he added. He went on to say: "Hezbollah knows its duties."

Also Read | IDF eliminates Abu Murad, the top Hamas leader who directed terrorists in October 7 massacre (WATCH)

In recent days, Israel has exchanged fire with Hezbollah and other Palestinian organisations in Lebanon. Meanwhile, a Reuters journalist was killed and six others from AFP, Reuters and Al Jazeera were wounded in southern Lebanon on Friday when they were caught up in cross-border shelling.

Israeli forces had said its troops were "responding with artillery fire towards Lebanese territory" after a blast damaged the border barrier.

Also Read | Gaza residents flee with mattresses strapped to cars after Israel's evacuation ultimatum (WATCH)