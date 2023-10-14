Israel-Palestine war: Joe Biden slams Hamas, says 'they make Al-Qaeda look pure'

Joe Biden on Friday said addressing the humanitarian crisis in Gaza was a priority. Biden termed Hamas terrorists "pure evil" and said they make Al-Qaeda "look pure". He also stated that the US was committed to releasing the Americans who had been held prisoner in Hamas's attacks on Israel.

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, called Hamas militants "pure evil" and said addressing the humanitarian crisis in Gaza was a priority as “they are suffering as well”, as a result of the Israel-Hamas war. Biden also stated that Hamas militants "look pure" in comparison to Al-Qaeda.

"The more we found out about the attack, the more horrifying it became. Over 1,000 innocent people were killed, including at least 27 Americans. These guys make, they make Al-Qaida look pure. They're pure evil. As I said from the beginning, the United States stands with Israel," Biden said.

"It is also a top priority for me to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza as soon as possible. We can't lose sight of the fact that the vast majority of Palestinians had nothing to do with Hamas and its heinous actions, and they, too, are suffering as a result," the US President added.

Biden told reporters at an appearance at a Philadelphia cargo facility that teams are working in the Middle East area. Direct communication is being maintained with the governments of Israel, Egypt, Jordan, and other Arab states, as well as the United states, in order to increase support and humanitarian ramifications for the Hamas attack on Israel.

He also stated that the US was committed to releasing the Americans who had been held prisoner in Hamas's attacks on Israel.

"We're working round the clock to secure the release of Americans held by Hamas, in close cooperation with Israel and our partners around the region, and we're not going to stop till we bring them home," Biden stated during the speech.

Earlier, the US president pledged his administration's "rock solid and unwavering" support for Israel. The US has begun a big global diplomatic campaign to rally support for Israel and take action against the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas.

