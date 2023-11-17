Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Israel-Palestine war: IDF uncovers Hamas terrorist's tunnel in Shifa Hospital complex; check details

    Hamas rejected the Israeli allegations of military utilization of the hospital, denouncing the raid as a repetition of baseless claims. The group dismissed Israel's statements, referring to them as a "blatantly false narrative."

    Israel Palestine war: IDF uncovers Hamas terrorist's tunnel in Shifa Hospital complex; check details AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 17, 2023, 9:25 AM IST

    Amid escalating tensions, the Israeli military has discovered a Hamas tunnel shaft at Gaza's Al Shifa Hospital, the largest medical center in the area. Meanwhile, the UN Palestinian refugee agency announced a halt in aid deliveries to the embattled enclave due to the intense conflict between Israeli forces and Hamas militants.

    Israel's assertion of Hamas using Al Shifa Hospital as a subterranean command center led to a raid on the facility. The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) reported uncovering significant caches of weapons, explosives, and ammunition at both Al Shifa and Al Quds Hospital, another medical site in Gaza.

    Israel-Palestine war: Israeli forces strike Hamas leader's residence amid escalating tensions

    Tragically, the body of a 65-year-old woman, Yehudit Weiss, reportedly kidnapped by Hamas on October 7, was found near Al Shifa Hospital. Her husband, Shmuel, was killed during the same attack, as confirmed by The Hostages and Missing Person's Families Forum.

    Hamas rejected the Israeli allegations of military utilization of the hospital, denouncing the raid as a repetition of baseless claims. The group dismissed Israel's statements, referring to them as a "blatantly false narrative."

    Israeli soldiers blow up Parliament building in Gaza (WATCH)

    Amidst the conflict, communication services in Gaza experienced disruption due to energy source depletion, leaving two telecom firms inoperational. Consequently, UNRWA, responsible for Palestinian refugee assistance, suspended aid transport through the Rafah border crossing due to the inability to communicate with truck convoys owing to the lack of fuel supplies.

    Last Updated Nov 17, 2023, 9:25 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Israel Palestine war: Israeli forces strike Hamas leader's residence amid escalating tensions AJR

    Israel-Palestine war: Israeli forces strike Hamas leader's residence amid escalating tensions

    Israeli soldiers blow up Parliament building in Gaza (WATCH)

    Israeli soldiers blow up Parliament building in Gaza (WATCH)

    Fighter jet crash at Argentina airshow claims lives of 2 pilots (WATCH) vkp

    Fighter jet crash at Argentina airshow claims lives of 2 pilots (WATCH)

    Israel Palestine War: Rifles, grenades in MRI lab IDF proves Hamas presence at Gaza's Shifa Hospital

    'Rifles, grenades in MRI lab..' IDF proves Hamas presence at Gaza's Shifa Hospital (WATCH)

    Joe Biden says US and China are resuming military-to-military contact

    Huge! Joe Biden says US and China are resuming military-to-military contact

    Recent Stories

    'Tiger 3' box office collection Day 5: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif-starrer mints Rs 187.65 crore

    'Tiger 3' box office collection Day 5: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif-starrer mints Rs 187.65 crore

    Kerala: Turning point over death of eight-year-old girl due to phone blast; found potassium chlorate in body rkn

    Kerala: Turning point over death of eight-year-old girl due to phone blast; found potassium chlorate in body

    Uttarakhand tunnel tragedy enters day 6: Escape plan sees progress overnight but debris halts drilling AJR

    Uttarakhand tunnel tragedy enters day 6: Escape plan sees progress overnight but debris halts drilling

    Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan share throwback pictures as daughter Aaradhya turns 12-years-old

    Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan share throwback pictures as daughter Aaradhya turns 12-years-old

    PM Modi calls for high voter participation in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh Elections AJR

    PM Modi calls for high voter participation in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh Elections

    Recent Videos

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon