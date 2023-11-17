Israel-Palestine war: IDF uncovers Hamas terrorist's tunnel in Shifa Hospital complex; check details

Hamas rejected the Israeli allegations of military utilization of the hospital, denouncing the raid as a repetition of baseless claims. The group dismissed Israel's statements, referring to them as a "blatantly false narrative."

Amid escalating tensions, the Israeli military has discovered a Hamas tunnel shaft at Gaza's Al Shifa Hospital, the largest medical center in the area. Meanwhile, the UN Palestinian refugee agency announced a halt in aid deliveries to the embattled enclave due to the intense conflict between Israeli forces and Hamas militants.

Israel's assertion of Hamas using Al Shifa Hospital as a subterranean command center led to a raid on the facility. The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) reported uncovering significant caches of weapons, explosives, and ammunition at both Al Shifa and Al Quds Hospital, another medical site in Gaza.

Tragically, the body of a 65-year-old woman, Yehudit Weiss, reportedly kidnapped by Hamas on October 7, was found near Al Shifa Hospital. Her husband, Shmuel, was killed during the same attack, as confirmed by The Hostages and Missing Person's Families Forum.

Hamas rejected the Israeli allegations of military utilization of the hospital, denouncing the raid as a repetition of baseless claims. The group dismissed Israel's statements, referring to them as a "blatantly false narrative."

Amidst the conflict, communication services in Gaza experienced disruption due to energy source depletion, leaving two telecom firms inoperational. Consequently, UNRWA, responsible for Palestinian refugee assistance, suspended aid transport through the Rafah border crossing due to the inability to communicate with truck convoys owing to the lack of fuel supplies.