Israel-Palestine war: Israeli forces strike Hamas leader's residence amid escalating tensions

After leading Hamas to victory in 2006, Haniyeh was elected as the Palestinian Prime Minister. He assumed leadership of Hamas in 2017 and predominantly steered the group's political operations from outside Gaza.

Amid escalating tensions, Israeli forces conducted an airstrike targeting the residence of Ismail Haniyeh, a prominent figure in Hamas, as revealed in a video released by the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF). Haniyeh, heading Hamas' political bureau, is a key leader within the Gaza-based organization and holds a significant position across various nations.

It is reportedly said that Haniyeh's house was allegedly utilized as a hub for organizing terror activities, directing attacks against Israeli civilians, and coordinating assaults against IDF soldiers. His prominence within Hamas rose during the late 1990s, serving as a close aide to Sheikh Ahmed Yassin, Hamas' founder, until Yassin's assassination in 2004.

In tandem with the strike on Haniyeh's residence, Israeli forces also located and dismantled a weapons cache of Hamas naval forces. The cache reportedly contained diving equipment, explosives, and weaponry.

The latest military actions come in response to the October 7 attacks, resulting in over 1,200 casualties, predominantly civilians, as per Israeli reports. Hamas purportedly held around 240 individuals captive, including the elderly and young children. However, amidst rising casualties—over 11,500 by Hamas' health ministry, including thousands of children—calls for a ceasefire have intensified.