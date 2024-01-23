Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Israel-Hamas war: IDF says 21 soldiers killed in deadliest day of ground conflict in Gaza

    The Israeli army's mission to demolish two buildings in central Gaza turned tragic as a militant's rocket-propelled grenade struck a tank prematurely, leading to an explosion that claimed the lives of 21 soldiers.

    Israel faced a devastating blow in the ongoing conflict with the militant Hamas group as 21 soldiers lost their lives in a single attack in central Gaza. The incident marks the largest single loss of life for the Israeli military since the war began three months ago.

    Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, the chief military spokesperson, on Tuesday said that the soldiers were preparing explosives to demolish two buildings when a militant launched a rocket-propelled grenade at a nearby tank, triggering an explosion prematurely. The collapsing buildings claimed the lives of the soldiers.

    In a grim development, 21 Israeli soldiers fell victim to an attack in central Gaza, constituting the most substantial loss of life for the military since the initiation of the conflict with Hamas.

    Israeli media reports an even higher toll, signaling a tragic escalation in the conflict. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu remains resolute in the campaign to crush Hamas and secure the release of over 100 hostages held in Gaza.

    Facing the largest single loss of life in the ongoing war, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reaffirms his commitment to press forward until Hamas is defeated, and hostages held captive in Gaza are freed.

    As Israel grapples with mounting casualties, internal divisions on the effectiveness of the offensive become more apparent. Families of hostages call for a ceasefire, emphasizing the urgency to bring their loved ones home alive.

    The families of hostages intensify their plea for a ceasefire, storming a parliamentary committee meeting on Monday to demand urgent action to secure the release of their loved ones.

    The three-month-old conflict has not only inflicted heavy casualties on the Israeli side but has also resulted in widespread destruction, displacing the majority of Gaza's population and causing a severe humanitarian disaster according to health officials in the Hamas-run territory.

