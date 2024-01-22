Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Pakistan heavily trolled for dubbing Ayodhya's Ram Mandir consecration a 'blot on India's democracy'

    In a statement released by Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Pakistan government said the inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya where once Babri Masjid stood "will remain a blot on the face of India's democracy".

    Pakistan on Monday expressed strong disapproval of the dedication of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The country's foreign office conveyed in an official statement that the consecration ceremony is "indicative of India's growing majoritarianism in India". In the statement, Pakistan's foreign ministry asserted that a "mob of extremists" had demolished the Babri mosque.

    "Deplorably, India's superior judiciary not only acquitted the criminals responsible for this despicable act but also allowed the construction of a temple on the site of the demolished mosque," it said.

    "Developments of the last 31 years, leading to today's consecration ceremony, are indicative of growing majoritarianism in India. These constitute an important facet of the ongoing efforts for social, economic and political marginalization of the Indian Muslims," the statement added.

    Also read: PM Modi honours Ayodhya Ram Mandir's construction workers with flower petals; video wins hearts (WATCH)

    Pakistan also claimed a temple built on the site of a demolished mosque is a blot on India's democracy. "Notably, there is a growing list of mosques, including the Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi and Shahi Eidgah Mosque in Mathura, facing similar threat of desecration and destruction," it further stated.

    Islamabad issued its statement shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the consecration ceremony within the innermost chamber of the monumental Ram Temple in Ayodhya. This event was made feasible by a landmark Supreme Court judgment in 2019 regarding the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit. The temple, constructed in the traditional Nagara architectural style, boasts dimensions of 380 feet in length (east-west), 250 feet in width, and 161 feet in height. It is upheld by 392 pillars and features 44 doors.

    "The rising tide of 'Hindutva' ideology in India poses a serious threat to religious harmony and regional peace. The Chief Ministers of two major Indian states, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, are on record citing the Babri Mosque's demolition or inauguration of the 'Ram Temple' as the first step towards reclaiming parts of Pakistan," the statement further said.

    "The international community should take cognizance of the growing Islamophobia, hate speech and hate crimes in India. The United Nations and other relevant international organizations should play their part in saving the Islamic heritage sites in India from extremist groups and ensuring the protection of the religious and cultural rights of the minorities in India," Pakistan noted.

    The statement concluded by stating, "Pakistan urges the Government of India to ensure the safety and security of religious minorities, including Muslims and their holy places."

    Also read: From Krishna Shila stone to 10 incarnations of Lord Vishnu: Enchanting Ram Lalla idol's features explained

    Irked Indians took to X, formerly Twitter, to troll Pakistan after its latest statement condemning the Ram Mandir's consecration on the demolished site of Babri mosque and carpet bomb Islamabad with hilarious memes. Here's a look at some of the reactions on X:

