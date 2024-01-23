Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    8 shot dead at 2 locations near Chicago; manhunt launched for 'armed, dangerous' accused

    The shooting took place at the 2200 block of West Acres Road in Joliet, Illinois and the suspect -- currently on the run -- has been identified as Romeo Nance, the police said.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 23, 2024, 9:03 AM IST

    At least seven people were killed in a shooting at two different homes near Chicago in the US, the authorities said on Tuesday. The shooting took place at the 2200 block of West Acres Road in Joliet, Illinois and the suspect -- currently on the run -- has been identified as Romeo Nance, the police said.

    Police in the city of Joliet and Will County said they did not know of a motive for the killings, but said the man knew the victims. Joliet Police Chief William Evans stated that local law enforcement was receiving assistance in their hunt for the culprit from the FBI's fugitive task team.

    Authorities told reporters on Monday night that the victims were discovered on Sunday and Monday at three different sites. This was many hours after the man was warned on social media to be regarded "armed and dangerous."

    One of the people killed was found Sunday in a home in Will County. Seven others were found Monday at two homes in Joliet.

    Authorities would not reveal their findings, but they did say they think the recent spate of violence is linked to another gunshot in Joliet that left a man wounded on Sunday.

    During the press conference, Will County Chief Deputy Dan Jungles stated that deputies had been monitoring one of the homes since Sunday night in case the shooter from that day came back to them. When no one showed, deputies finally went to the door of one of the houses. No one answered so they tried the other house, which they knew was linked to the first house and found the first bodies. Jungles didn’t offer any further details.

    Earlier Monday, the Will County Sheriff’s Office shared images of the same car via Facebook and said it had been seen at the scenes of two separate shootings Sunday afternoon.

    Last Updated Jan 23, 2024, 9:03 AM IST
