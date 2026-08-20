US Central Command forces enforcing a blockade against Iran have redirected 67 commercial vessels, disabled 3, and boarded 2. The action in the Arabian Sea comes amid heightened tensions over the Strait of Hormuz and new US economic sanctions.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) on Thursday said that American forces have redirected 67 commercial vessels, disabled three and boarded two others as part of efforts to enforce a blockade against Iran amid escalating tensions over the Strait of Hormuz.

In a post shared on X, CENTCOM said American forces have continued enforcing a blockade against Iran in the Arabian Sea, with US Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey utility aircraft operating from the USS Boxer (LHD 4) as the ship transits the region. "U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey utility aircraft take off from the flight deck of USS Boxer (LHD 4) while the ship transits the Arabian Sea and continues to enforce the U.S. blockade against Iran," the post read. "As of Aug. 20, U.S. forces have redirected 67 commercial vessels, disabled 3 and boarded 2 to ensure compliance," the post added. U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey utility aircraft take off from the flight deck of USS Boxer (LHD 4) while the ship transits the Arabian Sea and continues to enforce the U.S. blockade against Iran. As of Aug. 20, U.S. forces have redirected 67 commercial vessels, disabled 3 and… pic.twitter.com/UAOmcLWExf — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) August 20, 2026

Heightened Tensions in Strait of Hormuz

The development comes amid heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran over the Strait of Hormuz, a key global energy transit route that has remained a major point of friction since hostilities escalated on February 28. The strategic waterway has witnessed repeated disruptions, with Iran attempting to restrict traffic linked to US-allied nations, while Washington has responded with air strikes, naval escorts and maritime operations to keep international energy corridors open.

Trump Announces 'Crushing Economic Operation'

US President Donald Trump had earlier claimed that the Strait of Hormuz remained open and that the US naval blockade had been effective. "Right now the Strait is open. A lot of boats are coming through," Trump said, adding that "the naval blockade has been extremely effective" and "100 per cent successful."

On Wednesday (local time), Trump announced the "most crushing economic operation ever taken" against Iran, warning countries providing financial, business, airport or government support to Tehran of "tremendous economic consequences."

"No one has given the Islamic Republic of Iran a greater opportunity to make a Deal than me. TRAGICALLY, for them, they have failed to take it," Trump said in a post on Truth Social. "Therefore, today, I am announcing the MOST CRUSHING ECONOMIC OPERATION EVER TAKEN AGAINST ANY COUNTRY! This will be Economic Warfare and Isolation on an unprecedented scale," he added.

Trump said the measures would target Iran's economic networks, including oil smuggling operations, financial transfers, exchange houses, ship registries and front companies. "Oil smuggling, swap lines, cash transfers, exchange houses, ship registries, front companies -- It all needs to stop NOW," he said.

He also urged US allies to join Washington in isolating Tehran, claiming the measures would weaken Iran's ability to project influence globally. "These historic measures will cripple them and their ability to project terror worldwide," Trump said.

Trump reiterated that Iran would not be allowed to acquire nuclear weapons, stating, "IRAN WILL NEVER HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON."

Iran Responds to US Measures

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi criticised Trump's announcement, saying the move was aimed at diverting attention from US economic issues. In a post on X, Araghchi said, "The so-called 'Economic D-Day' is a diversion from America's own crisis: unprecedented debt and surging interest costs."

"Doubling down on failed policies will only bring further defeat -- and enmity of Iranians. US economic terrorism threatens global economy and sovereignty worldwide," he added.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf had earlier said Tehran would not reopen the Strait of Hormuz until the United States fulfilled commitments under a 14-point Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), including lifting the blockade, releasing frozen Iranian assets and easing oil sanctions. (ANI)