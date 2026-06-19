India and Cyprus are deepening cooperation in tourism, education, commerce, and defence, says Cypriot High Commissioner Evagoras Vryonides. The countries have a joint action plan for 2025-29 and recently signed six MoUs during a Presidential visit.

India, Cyprus Deepen Cooperation Across Multiple Sectors

Evagoras Vryonides, High Commissioner of Cyprus to India said that there are ongoing talks on cooperation between India and Cyprus in many fields, from tourism to education, commerce, and defence.

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Vryonides recalled that Prime Minister Modi visited Cyprus and worked together to create a joint action plan covering the years 2025 to 2029. "Eleven months ago Prime Minister Modi visited Cyprus and worked together to create a joint action plan covering the years 2025 to 2029. Two weeks ago, we had a Presidential visit. President Nikos Christodoulides visited India, starting with Mumbai and then coming to New Delhi. He signed six MoUs (Memorandums of Understanding) and announced the establishment of a Cyprus Trade Centre in Mumbai...There are ongoing talks on cooperation between India and Cyprus in many fields, from tourism to education, commerce, and defence."

Presidential Visit Elevates Ties to Strategic Partnership

Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides concluded his India visit on May 23, which saw the elevation of bilateral ties between New Delhi and Nicosia to a strategic partnership and the inking of several MoUs aimed at deepening cooperation across areas such as trade and defence.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, in a post on X, said that President Christodoulides was seen off by Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways, Ajay Tamta. He highlighted how the visit gave a fillip to the ties between India and Cyprus and marks a new era in the relationship, reflecting growing convergence in areas including economic cooperation, connectivity and diplomatic engagement.

A productive visit concludes. President @Christodulides departed from New Delhi after a successful State Visit. He was seen off by Minister of State for Road Transport & Highways, Shri Ajay Tamta @AjayTamtaBJP. The visit gave a significant boost to India–Cyprus ties and marked… pic.twitter.com/oDD5SVOMQj — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) May 23, 2026

"A productive visit concludes. President @Christodulides departed from New Delhi after a successful State Visit. He was seen off by Minister of State for Road Transport & Highways, Shri Ajay Tamta @AjayTamtaBJP. The visit gave a significant boost to India-Cyprus ties and marked a new chapter with the elevation of bilateral ties to a Strategic Partnership", the MEA Spokesperson said on X. (ANI)