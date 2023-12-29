Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Imran Khan's PTI granted jail meetings for election planning: Islamabad High Court decision

    The 71-year-old former Prime Minister filed the plea to strategize with party members Asad Qaiser, Junaid Akbar Khan, senators Aurangzeb Khan and Dost Mohammad Khan, and Ishtiaq Meherban, aiming to plan for the imminent elections.

    The Islamabad High Court on Friday (December 29) granted permission for leaders and lawyers from Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to meet him at Adiala Jail, facilitating election strategy meetings ahead of the February 8 polls. Justice Miangul Hasan Aurangzeb passed the order upon Khan's petition seeking meetings with PTI members and legal consultations, instructing the jail superintendent to ensure privacy during these discussions.

    The 71-year-old former Prime Minister filed the plea to strategize with party members Asad Qaiser, Junaid Akbar Khan, senators Aurangzeb Khan and Dost Mohammad Khan, and Ishtiaq Meherban, aiming to plan for the imminent elections.

    During the hearing, PTI's counsel emphasized the necessity of discussions for allocating 700 tickets, while the Attorney-General for Pakistan questioned the plea's admissibility. Justice Aurangzeb, referring to a Supreme Court note in the cipher case against Khan and ex-foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, rebuked the AGP for their objections, demanding impartiality from representatives of the caretaker government.

    The cipher case concerns the alleged mishandling of a diplomatic document and subsequent exploitation for political purposes. Both Khan and Qureshi were granted bail by the Supreme Court in this case. Justice Aurangzeb highlighted the SC's emphasis on facilitating genuine elections without bias or oppression.

    Consequently, the court allowed PTI lawyers, including Chairman Gohar Khan, to confer with Khan in jail. The meeting's supervision was directed under the jail superintendent's oversight.

    Imran Khan faced a vote of no-confidence in April 2022 and has since encountered over 150 registered cases. With the election schedule announced, major political parties have commenced election-related activities, marking a pivotal phase as the nomination paper scrutiny begins from December 25 to December 30.

    Last Updated Dec 29, 2023, 5:59 PM IST
