    Haunting 'knocking' sounds from 2023's doomed Titan submersible heard in new chilling audio (LISTEN)

    A haunting audio clip from the doomed Titan submersible, featuring mysterious knocking sounds, sparks speculation and sheds light on the tragic deep-sea exploration near the Titanic wreckage, leaving the fate of the crew shrouded in mystery.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 29, 2024, 8:01 PM IST

    A chilling new audio clip from the ill-fated Titan submersible has emerged, sending shockwaves across the internet. The recording captures mysterious knocking sounds that initially stirred hopes of a potential rescue for the submersible and its occupants. According to reports from the New York Post, these eerie clips are featured in a new documentary titled 'The Titan Sub Disaster: Minute by Minute,' produced by Channel 5. This marks the first instance of the audio from the submersible being aired on television, as reported by the outlet.

    When the Titan submersible lost communication with its mothership on the surface, reports indicated that repetitive banging noises echoed from the depths at intervals of approximately 30 minutes. These unsettling sounds prompted optimistic speculation that survivors might be signaling for help from the depths below.

    However, subsequent analysis by experts dashed these hopeful theories. It was determined that the knocking noises could not have originated from the crew or passengers, as they would have succumbed instantly to the immense pressure when the submersible imploded.

    The source of the haunting knocks remains shrouded in mystery. "It could be somebody knocking. The symmetry between those knockings is very unusual," remarked former Navy submarine Captain Ryan Ramsey in the documentary. "It's rhythmic, it's like somebody is making that sound, and the fact that it is repeated is really unusual," he added.

    The Titan submersible met its tragic fate during a deep-sea exploration near the wreckage of the Titanic in the Atlantic Ocean in June 2023. The vessel's debris was discovered four days later by a remotely operated underwater vehicle.

    Tragically, all five members of the submersible's crew lost their lives in the accident. Among the victims were British businessman Hamish Harding, British-Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood, and his 19-year-old son Suleman, former French Navy diver Paul-Henry Nargeolet, and OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush.

    In a solemn announcement last October, the US Coast Guard confirmed the recovery of the final pieces of the submersible, marking the end of a harrowing chapter in maritime history.

    Last Updated Feb 29, 2024, 8:01 PM IST
