    'Hamas seeks conquest not coexistence...' Son of Hamas founder, who adopted Christianity, speaks out (WATCH)

    Amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, son of one of the founding members of the Palestinian terrorist group, Mosab Hassan Yousef, sheds light on how the outfit grooms children from the age of five and reveals Israel's destruction is not their final destination.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Oct 12, 2023, 3:45 PM IST

    Mosab Hassan Yousef, the son of one of the founding members of Hamas, has spoken out even as the war between Israel Defence Forces (IDF) and the Palestinian terrorist outfit entered its sixth day on Thursday. In an interview with CNN, Yousef, who has authored 'Son of Hamas', shared insights into his transformation from a life groomed for leadership in the terrorist organization to his conversion to Christianity and the rejection of its political and military objectives. His journey sheds light on the indoctrination of children in Gaza and the complex dynamics within Hamas.

    Also read: Israel-Hamas war: As IDF contemplates Gaza ground invasion, complex challenges and regional concerns emerge

    Growing up in a society deeply influenced by the ideals of Hamas, Mosab was groomed from a young age to take a leadership position within the organization. However, he took a different path, one that ultimately led him to convert to Christianity and renounce the goals of Hamas. When asked why he made this profound change, Mosab explained, "Well, for the simple reasons that we see right now in Gaza, that Hamas does not care about the lives of Palestinians, does not care about the lives of Israelis, or Americans. They don't care about their own lives. They consider dying for the sake of their ideology, a way of worship. And how can you continue in that society?"

    The harsh reality in Gaza today, where violence and suffering persist, serves as a poignant reminder of Hamas's willingness to use civilians as tools of war. According to Mosab, the indoctrination begins at an early age, with Hamas teaching children as young as five that shedding innocent blood in the name of ideology is a noble endeavour.

    "Well, in the mosques, Hamas taught us that without shedding innocent blood for the sake of the ideology, we won't be able to build an Islamic State. They were preparing us from the age as young as five years old. This is the ideology that Hamas was feeding us. And honestly, it's impossible almost for anybody to break through and see the truth of unreal face of Hamas and be able to leave at some point. As you see in my case, I had to lose everything just to say no to Hamas. Today, when I look at the children of Gaza and I know what they are fed, I know that they have no choice," the author of Son of Hamas added.

    Also read: 'It is sickening...' TV news correspondent defends reporting on infant beheadings by Hamas

    In the interview, Mosab also emphasized that coexistence with an entity like Hamas, whose mission is the destruction of its adversaries, is a near impossibility. The organization is not interested in coexistence or compromise. Instead, its ultimate goal is conquest and the establishment of an Islamic State, known as the Khilafa, at the expense of all other civilizations.

    "Hamas does not seek coexistence and compromise. Hamas is seeking conquest and taking over. And by the way, Israel, the destruction of the State of Israel is not Hamas' final destination. Hamas' final destination is building the Islamic Khilafa, which means an Islamic State on the rubble of every other civilization. These are the ultimate goals of the movement," Mosab Yousef said.

    Mosab's journey from Hamas to Christianity offers a unique perspective on the inner workings of this terrorist organization and the challenges of breaking free from its ideological grip. His story sheds light on the plight of countless children in Gaza who are subjected to the same indoctrination, leaving them with little choice but to conform to the dictates of an organization that prioritizes its extremist beliefs over human life and coexistence.

    Also read: Explained: What is Operation Ajay? India's strategy to bring home stranded citizens in Israel

    Last Updated Oct 12, 2023, 3:45 PM IST
