    Explained: What is Operation Ajay? India's strategy to bring home stranded citizens in Israel

    The Ministry of External Affairs, upon the outbreak of the conflict, promptly urged Indians in Israel to exercise caution and provided a helpline number. On the fifth day of the conflict, Operation Ajay was set into motion to ensure the safe return of Indian nationals from Israel.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 12, 2023, 11:32 AM IST

    Amid the escalating conflict between Israel and Hamas, India has initiated Operation Ajay to repatriate its citizens from Israel, marking a significant move as both nations share strategic ties. As Israel declared war against Hamas and established a war cabinet, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed solidarity with Israel, condemning the recent Hamas attack.

    The Ministry of External Affairs, upon the outbreak of the conflict, promptly urged Indians in Israel to exercise caution and provided a helpline number. On the fifth day of the conflict, Operation Ajay was set into motion to ensure the safe return of Indian nationals from Israel.

    'It is sickening...' TV news correspondent defends reporting on infant beheadings by Hamas

    What is Operation Ajay? All you need to know

    1. Repatriation, Not Evacuation: Operation Ajay's primary objective is the repatriation of Indian citizens from Israel, distinguishing it from an evacuation operation.

    2. Special Chartered Flights: Special chartered flights will be deployed to bring back Indians, and Indian Navy ships are on standby if the need arises.

    3. Facilitating the Return: This operation is aimed at helping Indians in Israel who wish to return. Approximately 18,000 Indians, including students, professionals, and traders, are currently in Israel.

    4. Flight Schedule: The first flight under Operation Ajay is scheduled for Thursday, and the Indian Embassy in Tel Aviv has already contacted the first batch of registered Indians. Subsequent flights will follow for other registered individuals.

    5. 24-Hour Control Room: A 24-hour control room in New Delhi is actively monitoring the situation in Israel and Palestine. Various contact numbers and email addresses are available for assistance. The phone numbers for the control room are 1800118797 (toll free), +91-11 23012113, +91-11-23014104, +91-11-23017905 and +919968291988, and the email ID is situationroom@mea.gov.in.

    6. Swift Repatriation: The initial batch of Indians is expected to be repatriated from Israel via a special flight on Thursday.

    'Saw glimpse of what millions experience': UK Foreign Secy after running for cover after siren goes off |WATCH

    While India is taking measures to ensure the safety of its citizens in Israel, there have been no reports of Indian nationals injured or killed in the ongoing conflict. Notably, Indian actor Nushrratt Bharuccha, who was in Israel to attend the Haifa International Film Festival when the conflict began, has been safely brought back to India.

    Additionally, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has assisted around 27 individuals from Meghalaya, including Rajya Sabha member Wanweiroy Kharlukhi, who were stranded in Bethlehem. The MEA arranged for their safe passage into Egypt.

    Last Updated Oct 12, 2023, 11:32 AM IST
