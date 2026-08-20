Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel visited the US to attract global partnerships in manufacturing and technology. He was hosted at India House and held meetings with Google, Perplexity AI, and Micron to bolster the state's semiconductor and AI sectors.

CM Patel Engages with US Tech Giants The meeting came as Patel undertook a series of engagements with leading US technology companies during the third day of his official US visit, with Gujarat seeking to expand partnerships in semiconductors, artificial intelligence, data centres, and skill development. The Gujarat delegation's visit is linked to the Vibrant Gujarat Summit-2027, with discussions during the US outreach focused on attracting technology investments and building collaborations in emerging sectors. Meeting with Google On August 19, Patel visited the Google campus and held wide-ranging discussions with Vice President Chandu Thota and senior executives. In a post on X, Patel said, "Guided by the vision of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to build a digitally empowered and AI-driven India, we explored strategic collaboration between Google and Gujarat across high-impact sectors." Visited the Google campus on Day 3 of our official US visit and held wide-ranging discussions with Vice President Shri Chandu Thota and senior executives. Guided by the vision of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to build a digitally empowered and AI-driven India,… pic.twitter.com/M3yGKgd0G8 — Bhupendra Patel (@Bhupendrapbjp) August 19, 2026The discussions covered AI training programmes for youth, educators, and students, the use of AI in agriculture for optimising crop patterns, monitoring soil health, and improving climate resilience, as well as Google Workspace Sovereign AI solutions for advanced data security. Discussions with Perplexity AI Patel also held a one-on-one meeting with Perplexity AI CEO Aravind Srinivas. "Had an insightful meeting with Shri Aravind Srinivas, CEO of Perplexity AI," Patel said. Had an insightful meeting with Shri Aravind Srinivas, CEO of Perplexity AI. Inspired by the forward-looking vision of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to make India a global hub for Artificial Intelligence and DeepTech, shared how Gujarat offers an ideal ecosystem with… pic.twitter.com/vOuu2VtsUz — Bhupendra Patel (@Bhupendrapbjp) August 19, 2026He said they discussed "potential collaborations, establishing engineering and R&D presence, and exploring opportunities for data center and hybrid setups in Gujarat." Talks with Micron Technology Patel also met Micron Technology Chairman and CEO Sanjay Mehrotra to discuss the progress of the company's semiconductor facility at Sanand. "Under the visionary leadership and guidance of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Gujarat is rapidly emerging as a global semiconductor powerhouse, anchored by major hubs like Sanand and Dholera," Patel said. Met with Chairman and CEO of Micron Technology, Shri Sanjay Mehrotra, during my visit to the United States. Under the visionary leadership and guidance of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Gujarat is rapidly emerging as a global semiconductor powerhouse, anchored by… pic.twitter.com/1JAWkapJmj — Bhupendra Patel (@Bhupendrapbjp) August 19, 2026He added that they discussed the "steady progress" of Micron's semiconductor facility at Sanand and reaffirmed Gujarat's commitment to providing infrastructure and support to accelerate advanced manufacturing and innovation.According to the Gujarat government, Mehrotra thanked Patel for the state's approval of 20 acres of land for the company's Sanand facility within a day and appreciated the state government's proactive approach towards enabling commercial production at the unit. Patel recalled the inauguration of Micron's semiconductor facility at Sanand by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February 2026 and said Sanand and Dholera were emerging as key semiconductor hubs in Gujarat. Strengthening Bilateral Ties and Diaspora Support Members of The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) also expressed interest in collaborating with Gujarat in healthcare, healthcare-worker training, and youth skilling through AI tools.Separately, Patel visited the Consulate General of India in San Francisco and met Consul General K Srikar Reddy. "Thanked the Consulate team for their warm hospitality. Appreciated their dedicated efforts in strengthening bilateral ties and supporting the Indian diaspora," Patel said. Visited the Consulate General of India in San Francisco and met with Consul General Dr. K. Srikar Reddy. Thanked the Consulate team for their warm hospitality. Appreciated their dedicated efforts in strengthening bilateral ties and supporting the Indian diaspora. pic.twitter.com/jfudnxks0h — Bhupendra Patel (@Bhupendrapbjp) August 19, 2026The engagements highlighted Gujarat's efforts to attract technology-led investments and strengthen its ecosystem in semiconductors, AI, digital infrastructure, and skilled manpower. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) India's Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, on Wednesday (local time) hosted Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and members of the Gujarati diaspora at India House, with discussions focusing on Gujarat's efforts to attract global partnerships in manufacturing and technology. In a post on X, Kwatra said, "Honored to host Hon'ble Chief Minister of Gujarat Shri Bhupendrabhai Patel (@Bhupendrapbjp) and members of the Gujarati diaspora at India House." Honored to host Hon'ble Chief Minister of Gujarat Shri Bhupendrabhai Patel (@Bhupendrapbjp) and members of the Gujarati diaspora at India House. The interaction focused on the state's effort to attract global partnerships in manufacturing and technological sectors and… pic.twitter.com/APu1md7HD6 — Amb Vinay Mohan Kwatra (@AmbVMKwatra) August 19, 2026"The interaction focused on the state's effort to attract global partnerships in manufacturing and technological sectors and strengthening of ties with the diaspora," he added.The meeting came as Patel undertook a series of engagements with leading US technology companies during the third day of his official US visit, with Gujarat seeking to expand partnerships in semiconductors, artificial intelligence, data centres, and skill development. The Gujarat delegation's visit is linked to the Vibrant Gujarat Summit-2027, with discussions during the US outreach focused on attracting technology investments and building collaborations in emerging sectors.On August 19, Patel visited the Google campus and held wide-ranging discussions with Vice President Chandu Thota and senior executives. In a post on X, Patel said, "Guided by the vision of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to build a digitally empowered and AI-driven India, we explored strategic collaboration between Google and Gujarat across high-impact sectors." Visited the Google campus on Day 3 of our official US visit and held wide-ranging discussions with Vice President Shri Chandu Thota and senior executives. Guided by the vision of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to build a digitally empowered and AI-driven India,… pic.twitter.com/M3yGKgd0G8 — Bhupendra Patel (@Bhupendrapbjp) August 19, 2026The discussions covered AI training programmes for youth, educators, and students, the use of AI in agriculture for optimising crop patterns, monitoring soil health, and improving climate resilience, as well as Google Workspace Sovereign AI solutions for advanced data security.Patel also held a one-on-one meeting with Perplexity AI CEO Aravind Srinivas. "Had an insightful meeting with Shri Aravind Srinivas, CEO of Perplexity AI," Patel said. Had an insightful meeting with Shri Aravind Srinivas, CEO of Perplexity AI. Inspired by the forward-looking vision of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to make India a global hub for Artificial Intelligence and DeepTech, shared how Gujarat offers an ideal ecosystem with… pic.twitter.com/vOuu2VtsUz — Bhupendra Patel (@Bhupendrapbjp) August 19, 2026He said they discussed "potential collaborations, establishing engineering and R&D presence, and exploring opportunities for data center and hybrid setups in Gujarat."Patel also met Micron Technology Chairman and CEO Sanjay Mehrotra to discuss the progress of the company's semiconductor facility at Sanand. "Under the visionary leadership and guidance of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Gujarat is rapidly emerging as a global semiconductor powerhouse, anchored by major hubs like Sanand and Dholera," Patel said. Met with Chairman and CEO of Micron Technology, Shri Sanjay Mehrotra, during my visit to the United States. Under the visionary leadership and guidance of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Gujarat is rapidly emerging as a global semiconductor powerhouse, anchored by… pic.twitter.com/1JAWkapJmj — Bhupendra Patel (@Bhupendrapbjp) August 19, 2026He added that they discussed the "steady progress" of Micron's semiconductor facility at Sanand and reaffirmed Gujarat's commitment to providing infrastructure and support to accelerate advanced manufacturing and innovation.According to the Gujarat government, Mehrotra thanked Patel for the state's approval of 20 acres of land for the company's Sanand facility within a day and appreciated the state government's proactive approach towards enabling commercial production at the unit. Patel recalled the inauguration of Micron's semiconductor facility at Sanand by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February 2026 and said Sanand and Dholera were emerging as key semiconductor hubs in Gujarat.Members of The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) also expressed interest in collaborating with Gujarat in healthcare, healthcare-worker training, and youth skilling through AI tools.Separately, Patel visited the Consulate General of India in San Francisco and met Consul General K Srikar Reddy. "Thanked the Consulate team for their warm hospitality. Appreciated their dedicated efforts in strengthening bilateral ties and supporting the Indian diaspora," Patel said. Visited the Consulate General of India in San Francisco and met with Consul General Dr. K. Srikar Reddy. Thanked the Consulate team for their warm hospitality. Appreciated their dedicated efforts in strengthening bilateral ties and supporting the Indian diaspora. pic.twitter.com/jfudnxks0h — Bhupendra Patel (@Bhupendrapbjp) August 19, 2026The engagements highlighted Gujarat's efforts to attract technology-led investments and strengthen its ecosystem in semiconductors, AI, digital infrastructure, and skilled manpower. (ANI)