UK Defence Minister ridicules Vladimir Putin, Says 'He Had To Beg North Korea For Weapons'

British defense minister Grant Shapps has mocked Russian President Vladimir Putin in lieu of the Russia-North Korea defense partnership. According to a U.S. report, Russia and North Korea are increasing their defense partnership amidst the Russia-Ukraine war.

United Kingdom Defence Minister Grant Shapps made a mockery of Russian President Vladimir Putin with his recent social media post. The British Parliamentarian hit out at Russia for using North Korean weapons and ‘begging’ Kim Jong Un for a fresh weapons supply. This comes after a recent report published by the U.S.

The report from the U.S. suggests that Russia used North Korean missiles in their December 30 and January 2 attack. The images clicked of the derby of the missiles post the above attacks showcased the evidence of North Korea's Hwasong-11 missile. The irony is that North Korea's Hwasong-11 missile is inspired by Russia’s very own Iskander missile system.

Russia and North Korea increased their defense cooperation after the onset of the Russia-Ukraine war. The U.S. report has been picked up by other Western nations to further their pressure on Russia. UK's Defence Minister Grant Shapps’ mocking statement is in that direction to publicize the Russia-North Korea defense partnership.

Grant Shapps said, “The world has turned its back on Russia, forcing Putin into the humiliation of going cap in hand to North Korea to keep his illegal invasion going. In doing so Russia has broken multiple UNSC resolutions and put the security of another world region at risk. This must stop now. Together with our partners, we’ll make sure North Korea pays a high price for supporting Russia.”

The U.S. report which highlighted the Russia-North Korea defense partnership also pointed out Russia's eagerness to engage in a defence partnership with Iran as well. Russia is an important ally of Iran and according to the report, Russia and Iran are exploring ways for trade.