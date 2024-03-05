German defense minister attributes army audio leak of conspiring against Russia to individual error

The German army audio leak has been attributed to an individual error, according to the defense minister. Investigations are likely underway to determine the specific details and implications of the massive incident.

Russia acted strongly after the leak of an audiotape where four German military officers were discussing providing Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine for an attack on Russia. It was a state broadcaster from Russia who released the leaked tape embarrassing the Germans worldwide.

Moscow also reacted strongly by summoning the German ambassador to Russia. In the tape, four high-ranking military officers in Germany discussed the Ukraine war and the possible escalation with their Taurus cruise missiles. Ukraine already requested Germany for the delivery of those missiles in May 2023.

The taped discussion was tied down to what the Ukrainians might do if the high-end weaponaries were provided to them. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, “The recording itself says that within the Bundeswehr [German military], plans to launch strikes on Russian territory are being discussed substantively and concretely.”

Germany after playing safely accepted the audio leakage and touted it as an individual error over the incident. First Germany was calling the audio leak a hybrid attack from Russia to divide the European countries. And on Tuesday, German defense minister Boris Pistorius has staked the blame on individual error over the fiasco.

At the same time, he said, “It is part of an information war that Putin is waging. There is absolutely no doubt about that. It is a hybrid attack aimed at disinformation. It is about division. It is about undermining our resolve. This is clearly about undermining our unity.”

Russia has been vocal about the audio leak where the West hand in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war is visible. The tensions between Russia and the West simmered up after the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny under mysterious circumstances in the Arctic Circle prison.