Gazans resort to eating grass, drinking polluted water for survival; Israel-Hamas war speeds up famine

A famine-like situation is ongoing in Gaza as Israel's blockade after the beginning of the Israel-Hamas war has resulted in food shortage in the region. Despite requests from global humanitarian groups, Israel has not opened the blockade for even humanitarian aid.

The ongoing war between Israel and the Hamas group has been harsh on the local Gazans. Reports from Palestine suggest that the Gazans have now restored to eating grass and drinking polluted water amidst the lack of resources for normal nourishment. The condition of many people has gone from bad to worse since the war broke out in October.

Israel as a result of the brutal Hamas attack that killed more than 2000 Israelis enforced a blockade on the landlocked region. As Israeli Defense Forces marched in Gaza, the plight of locals became more problematic as humanitarian aid stopped flowing into an already poor region.

The blockade from Israel resulted in the stoppage of resources from other parts of the world through the land route. Israel took the tough measure to limit the weaponry procurement from the Hamas group. Hezbollah has been helping the Hamas group with monetary and weaponry aid at the behest of global donors.

Many global humanitarian groups appealed to Israel to allow them to provide aid for the Palestinians in Gaza. However, Israel turned the offer down a few months ago when the Israel-Hamas war was at its peak. Khan Younis, a southern city in Gaza has been the most impacted by large-scale destructions. The food shortage in Gaza has forced most of the adults to forego their routine meals to feed their childrens.

While those unable to get their hands on little food and drinking water have resorted to eating grass and consuming polluted water in nearby streams. Martin Griffiths, the UN’s emergency relief chief, said, “Great majority of 400,000 Gazans are at risk of starvation and are actually in famine. They are weak now, they always have diarrhea, and their faces are yellow.”