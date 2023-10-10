Gaza's war-torn landscape: Drone footage displays havoc after Israeli bombardment (WATCH)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared his country to be at war with Hamas in response to these attacks, initiating a series of airstrikes. Among these strikes, one notably destroyed a high-rise apartment building in Gaza.

As the conflict between Israel and Palestine intensifies, distressing footage and photographs from Gaza are painting a stark picture of widespread devastation caused by Israeli airstrikes. The escalation in hostilities began when the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas launched a coordinated and surprise attack on Israel, targeting civilians.

The assault, resulting in hundreds of casualties, including fatalities and injuries, also saw several individuals, including children, taken hostage, with harrowing videos capturing the moments they were seized at gunpoint and transported into Gaza.

In addition to the footage depicting the tragic events involving Israelis, equally heart-wrenching videos are emerging from Gaza, illustrating how the ongoing conflict is ravaging buildings and causing harm to the Palestinian population.

The root of the conflict lies in a longstanding and bitter territorial dispute between Israel and Palestine, with historical and religious significance attributed to the disputed land by both sides. However, the recent Hamas attack and Israel's subsequent retaliation have resulted in one of the deadliest conflicts in decades.