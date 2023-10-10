Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bodies of 1,500 Hamas operatives found in Gaza Strip, says Israel Army amid ongoing war

    "Approximately 1,500 bodies of Hamas militants were found in Israel around the Gaza Strip," military spokesman Richard Hecht told reporters, adding that security forces had "more or less restored control over the border" with Gaza.

    Bodies of 1,500 Hamas operatives found in Gaza Strip, says Israel Army amid ongoing war snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Oct 10, 2023, 12:02 PM IST

    In a recent development, the Israeli military on Tuesday announced the discovery of approximately 1,500 bodies of Hamas militants in Israeli territory around the Gaza Strip. This revelation comes as Israel continues its airstrikes on the Palestinian enclave.

    "Approximately 1,500 bodies of Hamas militants were found in Israel around the Gaza Strip," military spokesman Richard Hecht told reporters, adding that security forces had "more or less restored control over the border" with Gaza.

    "Since last night we know that no one came in .. but infiltrations can still happen."

    The army had "nearly completed" evacuation of all the communities around the border, he added.

    Israel has been under attack by Hamas operatives who breached the border fence, launching rocket attacks on Saturday morning. This breach resulted in the tragic loss of more than 900 lives within Israel.

    In response to these attacks, Israel has launched a significant air and artillery offensive against Hamas targets within the Gaza Strip, resulting in casualties on both sides. The situation remains fluid, with ongoing efforts to address the security challenges in the region.

    These developments highlight the complex and volatile nature of the situation in the Gaza Strip, with Israel taking measures to address security threats and protect its citizens.

    Last Updated Oct 10, 2023, 12:02 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Israel biggest air strike since Operation Iron Swords began targets 200 Hamas hideouts; WATCH drone footages snt

    Israel's biggest air strike since Operation Iron Swords began targets 200 Hamas hideouts; WATCH drone footages

    Eiffel Tower in Paris lit up in blue to show France's solidarity with Israel amid Hamas attack Watch AJR

    Eiffel Tower in Paris lit up in blue to show France's solidarity with Israel amid Hamas attack | WATCH

    Dramatic Israeli cop fires gun from moving bike in shootout with Hamas operatives amid war - WATCH snt

    Dramatic! Israeli cop fires gun from moving bike in shootout with Hamas operatives amid war - WATCH

    Israel Palestine war: From Adani Ports to JPMorgan how global corporations respond to Hamas attack AJR

    Israel-Palestine war: From Adani Ports to JPMorgan, how global corporations responded to Hamas attack

    Good bye to my wife India Israeli journalist Hananya Naftali called up to fight for nation gcw

    'Good bye to my wife, India...' Israeli journalist Hananya Naftali called up to fight for nation

    Recent Stories

    Bigg Boss season 10: Chikkaballapur MLA Pradeep Eshwar exits Bigg Boss amidst controversy vkp

    Bigg Boss season 10: Chikkaballapur MLA Pradeep Eshwar exits Bigg Boss amidst controversy

    7 tips to maintain normal pulse rate rkn

    7 tips to maintain normal pulse rate

    Tiger Shroff's rumoured ex-girlfriend Disha Patani backs his upcoming film 'Ganapath' in SPECIAL way vma

    Tiger Shroff's rumoured ex-girlfriend Disha Patani backs his upcoming film 'Ganapath' in SPECIAL way

    Google Pixel 8a to feature Pixel 8 curved liked design Here is what we know so far gcw

    Google Pixel 8a to feature Pixel 8 curved-liked design? Here's what we know so far

    Kerala gold rate today october 10 2023 anr

    Kerala gold rate today: Prices surge by Rs 240 for one sovereign; Check details

    Recent Videos

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon
    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon
    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon