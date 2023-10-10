Bodies of 1,500 Hamas operatives found in Gaza Strip, says Israel Army amid ongoing war

"Approximately 1,500 bodies of Hamas militants were found in Israel around the Gaza Strip," military spokesman Richard Hecht told reporters, adding that security forces had "more or less restored control over the border" with Gaza.

In a recent development, the Israeli military on Tuesday announced the discovery of approximately 1,500 bodies of Hamas militants in Israeli territory around the Gaza Strip. This revelation comes as Israel continues its airstrikes on the Palestinian enclave.

"Since last night we know that no one came in .. but infiltrations can still happen."

The army had "nearly completed" evacuation of all the communities around the border, he added.

Israel has been under attack by Hamas operatives who breached the border fence, launching rocket attacks on Saturday morning. This breach resulted in the tragic loss of more than 900 lives within Israel.

In response to these attacks, Israel has launched a significant air and artillery offensive against Hamas targets within the Gaza Strip, resulting in casualties on both sides. The situation remains fluid, with ongoing efforts to address the security challenges in the region.

These developments highlight the complex and volatile nature of the situation in the Gaza Strip, with Israel taking measures to address security threats and protect its citizens.