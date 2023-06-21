Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Gas explosion in Paris leaves several buildings on fire; check details

    Police, fire services and ambulance services rushed to the scene. Several news agencies reported that at least four people were in a critical condition.

    Gas explosion in Paris leaves several buildings on fire; check details
    First Published Jun 21, 2023, 9:34 PM IST

    A local Paris official on Wednesday (June 21) said that a gas explosion has occurred in the fifth arrondissement of Paris, resulting in several buildings catching fire. The Police reportedly urged people to avoid the Val de Grace area after the facade of a building collapsed and the fire appeared to have spread to neighbouring buildings.

    Just after 5pm, locals described one big explosion and one smaller explosion. Speaking to France Info public radio, a person said, "It was shocking. It's a disaster".

    The Paris police department stated that they were investigating the event and issued an advisory for people to stay away from the area. As smoke rose over the dome-shaped Pantheon monument and ordered the evacuation of nearby buildings, firefighters battled the fire on Paris' Left Bank, according to the police.

    Local media cited witnesses describing a large explosion preceding the fire, and saying that part of a building collapsed.

    Paris police spokeswoman Loubna Atta said it was too early to determine the source of the fire and could not confirm reports it was a caused by a gas explosion.

    Buildings were on fire, and footage and pictures from the incident showed flames and smoke billowing into the air. Videos posted on social media displayed burned-out and demolished structures.

    Last Updated Jun 21, 2023, 9:50 PM IST
