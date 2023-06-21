International Day of Yoga: A look at yoga poses performed by PM Modi at UN headquarters

Yoga Day 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was joined by the President of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly Csaba Korisi, deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed, and New York City Mayor Eric Adams. The event also saw several other UN officials, diplomats, and prominent personalities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (June 21) attended the International Day of Yoga programme in the United Nations headquarters where he performed a number of yoga poses. The location of the event was rushed by yoga enthusiasts and dignitaries invited by the United Nations as part of the International Yoga Day celebrations.

Before performing yoga asanas, PM Modi addressed the gathering and thanked people for attending from far away to attend the celebration. The Prime Minister was seen wearing a customised white yoga t-shirt and trousers.

PM Modi's Yoga event at UN creates Guinness World Record; 135 nationalities take part | WATCH

Here's a list of yoga poses performed by PM Modi at UN headquarters:

1. Tadasana:

This yoga pose is also known as the palm tree or mountain pose. This pose is great for beginners and experienced yoga practitioners alike. It looks simple where a person has to list his/her arms from a standing position and stretch them up while inhaling and releasing the breath while coming down.

2. Ardhachakrasana:

The yoga pose is performed by extending arms overhead and gently bending backwards, pushing the pelvis forward. Arms are kept in a straight line with ears, elbows and knees also straight and head up. This pose helps one to stretch the front upper torso and tones the arms and shoulder muscles.

Yoga is free and flexible, unifying and universal: PM Modi's message at Yoga Day 2023 UN event (WATCH)

3. Padhastasana:

The forward bend or hand-to-foot position involves turning inward and draping the upper body over the legs. It is an easy yoga position for new practitioners. It aids in improving digestion, the spinal cord's flexibility, and menstrual irregularities.

4. Vajrasana:

This yoga pose is a simple sitting pose. The name comes from the Sanskrit word vajra, which means thunderbolt or diamond (hence is it also known as the diamond pose). It involves folding both the legs and sit in a kneeling position. The hips are kept on the heels with toes pointing outwards. Vajrasana enhances blood circulation in the lower abdomen, improves digestion and relieves excessive gas and pain in the stomach region. It also strengthens the nerves of legs and thighs.

5. Ardha Ushtrasana:

The half camel pose stretches the front of the body while bending backwards. Vajrasana is the starting position for the posture, which calls for the hands to be placed on the waist, the entire upper body to be stretched, and the head to be gently tilted back. This position supports maintaining a healthy BMI and decreasing obesity.

PM pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi as he leads International Yoga Day celebrations at UN headquarters: WATCH

6. Shashankasana:

The rabbit pose is a straightforward, energetic forward-bending position that relaxes and energises the body and mind while offering a light stretch. A yoga devotee will need to sit in vajrasana in order to do the posture. The body folds over the legs until the hands and forehead are in contact with the ground, then the arms are hoisted straight overhead.

7. Uttana mandukasana:

To do this pose, one has to sit in vajrasana. To come to this pose, spread the knees, take the hands over the shoulder and join the hands behind the head. The breathing should be normal with the head slightly tilted upwards. The reverse arch results in strengthening of the entire spine - the lumbar, thoracic and cervical regions. It also strengthens the nervous system.

8. Makarasana:

This yoga pose resembles a crocodile resting by a water body. The reptile keeps its neck and face above the water. A similar form is seen in this pose. Makarasana is a helpful posture for stretching of the body.

PM Modi's US Visit: Prime Minister leads International Yoga Day 2023 celebration at US (WATCH LIVE)

9. Bhujangasana:

This yoga pose is also known as the cobra pose. It is one of the most popular yoga postures. It is included in Suryanamaskar (sun salutation pose). It involves lying down on your stomach and placing the hands next to your chest.

10. Pavanmuktasana:

This yoga pose helps in dealing with gas and constipation. To perform this pose, lie down on the back with feet together and arms beside your body. Breathe in and as you exhale, bring both your knees towards your chest and press the thigh on your abdomen with clasped hands.