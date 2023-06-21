PM Modi's Yoga event at UN creates Guinness World Record; 135 nationalities take part | WATCH

Yoga Day 2023: In Gujarat's Surat, over a lakh people reportedly gathered, a total of 1.25 crore people took part in the Yoga Day celebrations at 72,000 venues across Gujarat.

India's Yoga has once again created a Guinness world record — this time for most nationalities participating in a yoga session. The record was created at the International Yoga Day event, led by PM Narendra Modi at the UN headquarters in New York.

PM Modi was seen sporting a customised white yoga T-shirt and trousers, thanked the people for attending the celebration. "I'm delighted to see you all. And I thank you all for coming. Friends. I'm told that almost every nationality is represented here today," he said.

Earlier today, Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi said the Yoga Day event in Surat had set a "new Guinness World Record" for the largest gathering of people for a yoga session in one place. "More than one lakh people took part in the event," Sanghavi said.

Yoga is free and flexible, unifying and universal: PM Modi's message at Yoga Day 2023 UN event (WATCH)

The previous record reportedly dates back to 2018, when 100,984 people attended a session held at Patanjali Yogapeeth in Kota, Rajasthan.

Earlier today, Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi said the Yoga Day event in Surat had set a "new Guinness World Record" for the largest gathering of people for a yoga session in one place. "More than one lakh people took part in the event," Sanghavi said.

The previous record reportedly dates back to 2018, when 100,984 people attended a session held at Patanjali Yogapeeth in Kota, Rajasthan.

PM pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi as he leads International Yoga Day celebrations at UN headquarters: WATCH

"In Gujarat, nearly 1.25 crore people have joined the Yoga Day session today [across] 72,000 locations. In Surat, a World Record has been created with the participation of more than one lakh people," Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said. On the occasion, the Chief Minister announced that the State government will open 21 "Yoga Studios" in the near future for further popularising yoga.