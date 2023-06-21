Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi's Yoga event at UN creates Guinness World Record; 135 nationalities take part | WATCH

    First Published Jun 21, 2023, 7:08 PM IST

    India's Yoga has once again created a Guinness world record — this time for most nationalities participating in a yoga session. The record was created at the International Yoga Day event, led by PM Narendra Modi at the UN headquarters in New York.

    PM Modi was seen sporting a customised white yoga T-shirt and trousers, thanked the people for attending the celebration. "I'm delighted to see you all. And I thank you all for coming. Friends. I'm told that almost every nationality is represented here today," he said.

    Yoga is free and flexible, unifying and universal: PM Modi's message at Yoga Day 2023 UN event (WATCH)

    The previous record reportedly dates back to 2018, when 100,984 people attended a session held at Patanjali Yogapeeth in Kota, Rajasthan.

    PM pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi as he leads International Yoga Day celebrations at UN headquarters: WATCH

    "In Gujarat, nearly 1.25 crore people have joined the Yoga Day session today [across] 72,000 locations. In Surat, a World Record has been created with the participation of more than one lakh people," Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said. On the occasion, the Chief Minister announced that the State government will open 21 "Yoga Studios" in the near future for further popularising yoga.

    Last Updated Jun 21, 2023, 7:41 PM IST
