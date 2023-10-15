Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Free Palestine' call erupts in Karachi amid Israel-Hamas war; protesters seek to join Gaza frontline (WATCH)

    In recent days, the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas has prompted passionate demonstrations worldwide, including in Pakistan, where a significant portion of the population empathizes with the Palestinian cause.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Oct 15, 2023, 8:18 PM IST

    Massive protests have swept through Karachi, Pakistan, as thousands of demonstrators voiced their support for Hamas amid the ongoing war with Israel on Sunday and expressed their demands for action in solidarity with Palestine. The protesters are calling for the liberation of Palestine and expressing a willingness to join the Gaza frontlines, even as Israel gears up for an on-ground assault against the Palestinian terrorist group.

    The march was led by Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), one of the country's mainstream religiopolitical party, with the backing of several other political parties and trade associations.

    "Karachi never disappoints, this video should shut up every liberal and traitor of the nation that can't stop praising Israel, Pakistan will always stand with Palestine, long live the resistance," wrote a user on X alongside a video of protests in Karachi.

    Sporting arm and headbands engraved with slogans "Labbaik ya Gaza" (Gaza we are here) and "Labbaik ya Aqsa" (Aqsa we are here), the demonstrators gathered on Shahrah-e-Faisal. The march included a significant representation of women, children, and individuals from religious minorities, with organizers claiming a turnout of over 100,000 participants.

    In unison, the protesters chanted "down with Israel," while JI chief Sirajul Haq, accompanied by other politicians, created a human chain.

    Addressing the rally, Haq expressed his concerns regarding the increasing number of casualties in Gaza and accused Tel Aviv of deliberately targeting civilians.

    "Palestine is a part of our faith. We will never leave you (Palestinians) alone," he said, adding that Palestinians will never surrender to subjugation.

    He criticized the "double standards" of the West, noting that the US and Europe applied different criteria when it came to Palestine and Ukraine.

    "You support Ukrainians in their war against occupation, but justify the Israeli subjugation of Palestine," he said.

    The leader of JI Karachi, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, labeled Israel as a "terrorist state" and accused the US and certain European nations of being complicit in "Israeli war crimes."

    The conflict started a week ago when the Palestinian group Hamas initiated Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, launching a multi-pronged surprise attack that included rocket strikes and infiltrations into Israel through land, sea, and air routes. Hamas cited the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem and the increasing violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinians as reasons for their surprise attack.

    In response, the Israeli military launched Operation Swords of Iron, targeting Hamas positions within the Gaza Strip. Israel's actions have escalated, including cutting off water and electricity supplies to Gaza, worsening living conditions in an area already under a severe blockade since 2007. Additionally, they ordered over 1 million residents in northern Gaza to relocate to the southern part of the territory.

    Last Updated Oct 15, 2023, 8:18 PM IST
