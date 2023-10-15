Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Israel PM Netanyahu convenes emergency cabinet, vows to 'demolish Hamas' (WATCH)

    Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened Israel's expanded emergency cabinet for the first time on Sunday, saying the national unity on display sent a message at home and abroad as as the country gears up to "demolish Hamas" in Gaza.

    Israel PM Netanyahu convenes emergency cabinet, vows to 'demolish Hamas' (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Oct 15, 2023, 6:20 PM IST

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took a decisive step by convening Israel's extended emergency cabinet, marking a significant moment amid the ongoing war with Hamas terrorist organisation. The gathering of this national unity cabinet carries both domestic and international significance, underscoring the country's resolute commitment to addressing the situation in Gaza with the aim to "demolish Hamas."

    As the crisis in Gaza continues to unfold, Prime Minister Netanyahu's decision to convene the expanded emergency cabinet serves as a clear message of unity and determination. The assembly of key government officials from various political factions illustrates Israel's collective resolve in the face of the ongoing conflict.

    Also read: Thousands of Israeli soldiers gear up for ground operation in Gaza amid calls for civilian relocation (WATCH)

    "Hamas thought we would fall apart (but) it is we who will break Hamas apart. Israeli military forces know entire country is behind them and understand this is a fateful hour. Israel's expanded emergency government working around the clock, with a united front," said Netanyahu.

    Netanyahu's pledge to "demolish Hamas" is a stark and resolute declaration of intent. It reflects the Israeli government's determination to address the security concerns posed by Hamas and its militant activities. The situation in Gaza remains complex and fraught with challenges, with both sides striving to assert their positions and protect their interests.

    The international community is closely monitoring the developments in the region, with concerns over the escalating violence and its implications for regional stability. Netanyahu's message also resonates on the global stage, emphasizing Israel's commitment to safeguarding its security and addressing the threats posed by Hamas.

    As Israel continues its efforts in Gaza, it remains to be seen how this commitment will shape the evolving dynamics of the conflict and its impact on the wider region.

    Also read: 'Everything is okay': IDF's safety reassurance to trapped mother and son after Hamas massacre (WATCH)

    Last Updated Oct 15, 2023, 6:20 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    They are burning us Chilling texts of Israeli-American family before being killed by Hamas snt

    'They are burning us': Chilling texts of Israeli-American family before being killed by Hamas

    Hamas stopping us Gaza resident's distressing phone call with Israeli officer amid evacuation (LISTEN) snt

    'Hamas stopping us': Gaza resident's distressing phone call with Israeli officer amid evacuation (LISTEN)

    Thousands of Israeli soldiers gear up for ground operation in Gaza amid calls for civilian relocation (WATCH) snt

    Thousands of Israeli soldiers gear up for ground operation in Gaza amid calls for civilian relocation (WATCH)

    Fact Check: Has Cristiano Ronaldo pledged support to Palestinians amid Israel-Hamas war? Here's the truth snt

    Fact Check: Has Cristiano Ronaldo pledged support to Palestinians amid Israel-Hamas war? Here's the truth

    Everything is okay IDF's safety reassurance to trapped mother and son after Hamas massacre (WATCH) snt

    'Everything is okay': IDF's safety reassurance to trapped mother and son after Hamas massacre (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    5 home remedies to remove body tan RKK

    5 home remedies to remove body tan

    They are burning us Chilling texts of Israeli-American family before being killed by Hamas snt

    'They are burning us': Chilling texts of Israeli-American family before being killed by Hamas

    ODI World Cup 2023: Australia vs Sri Lanka Probable XI, Fantasy XI, Weather Report, and Pitch Report avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Australia vs Sri Lanka Probable XI, Fantasy XI, Weather Report, and Pitch Report

    cricket When YouTuber Speed met BCCI secretary Jay Shah: Celebrating India's World Cup victory (WATCH) osf

    When YouTuber Speed met BCCI secretary Jay Shah: Celebrating India's World Cup victory (WATCH)

    Earth to Mars: 8 planets and their Aphelions ATG EAI

    Earth to Mars: 8 planets and their Aphelions

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Working outside Bengal adds a lot of responsibility ATG

    Exclusive: Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Durga Ma has been kind to me'

    Video Icon
    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit WATCH AJR

    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire vkp

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire

    Video Icon
    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon