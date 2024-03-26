Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore collapses after large boat collision; dramatic videos go viral (WATCH)

    In the early hours of Tuesday morning, chaos unfolded as a large vessel collided with the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Maryland, resulting in a section of the bridge collapsing and multiple vehicles plunging into the water below.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 26, 2024, 12:32 PM IST

    In the early hours of Tuesday morning, chaos unfolded as a large vessel collided with the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Maryland, United States, resulting in a section of the bridge collapsing and multiple vehicles plunging into the water below. The incident, which occurred around 1:30 a.m., sent shockwaves through the city and quickly gained attention as videos of the dramatic collapse went viral on social media platforms.

    The footage captured the horrifying moment when the bridge, a vital artery for commuters in the area, succumbed to the force of the impact. The collision sparked a massive fire, engulfing the vessel and causing it to sink rapidly. As the flames raged, sections of the bridge crumbled, sending debris crashing into the water and trapping vehicles in the wreckage.

    Authorities were swift to respond, with the Maryland Transportation Authority announcing the closure of the Francis Scott Key Bridge to traffic in the aftermath of the incident. "All lanes closed both directions for incident on I-695 Key Bridge," the authority stated in a press release.

    Traffic is being detoured as emergency crews work to assess the damage and ensure the safety of those affected.

    The closure of the bridge, a crucial link in the region's transportation network, is expected to cause significant disruptions for commuters and businesses alike. Detours have been put in place to redirect traffic, but the impact on travel times and logistics is likely to be felt for days to come.

    Meanwhile, the viral videos of the bridge collapse have captivated viewers around the world, drawing attention to the dangers faced by maritime and transportation infrastructure. Many expressed shock and disbelief at the scale of the incident, while others praised the swift response of emergency services in managing the aftermath.

    Last Updated Mar 26, 2024, 12:32 PM IST
