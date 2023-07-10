Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Former Italian PM Silvio Berlusconi bequeaths over Rs 900 crore to 33-year-old girlfriend in his will

    Since the 2018 general election, the 33-year-old has served as a member of the lower chamber of the Italian Parliament. She is affiliated with Forza Italia, the political party established by Berlusconi in 1994 during his initial foray into politics.

    Former Italian PM Silvio Berlusconi bequeaths over Rs 900 crore to 33-year-old girlfriend in his will AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 10, 2023, 12:49 PM IST

    Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, who died last month, has bequeathed 100 million Euros (approximately Rs 9,05,86,54,868) to his 33-year-old girlfriend, Marta Fascina, in his will. Berlusconi, who served as prime minister three times, had an empire estimated to be worth over 6 billion Euros.

    Fascina, who is a Forza Italia deputy, entered into a relationship with Berlusconi in March 2020. Although they were not legally married, it has been reported that Berlusconi referred to Fascina as his "wife" during his final moments.

    Since the 2018 general election, the 33-year-old has served as a member of the lower chamber of the Italian Parliament. She is affiliated with Forza Italia, the political party established by Berlusconi in 1994 during his initial foray into politics.

    China: 6 dead, 1 injured in kindergarten stabbing; suspect detained

    As for his business empire, it will now be overseen by Berlusconi's two eldest children, Marina and Pier Silvio. With existing executive positions within the company, they will maintain a controlling 53 percent ownership stake in the Fininvest family holding.

    In his will, Berlusconi allocated 100 million Euros to his brother, Paolo, and 30 million Euros to Marcello Dell'Utri, a former senator from his Forza Italia party who had previously served time in prison for his association with the mafia.

    Berlusconi, a prominent figure in Italian public life, held significant influence as a billionaire media mogul, businessman, and former prime minister. At the age of 86, he passed away on June 12 after being admitted to a Milan hospital for scheduled tests related to his leukemia.

    Delhi rain: CM Arvind Kejriwal calls for meeting at Secretariat; rise in River Yamuna on agenda

    The reading of his will took place on Tuesday in the presence of his five children and other witnesses. In his testament, Berlusconi specified that the available stocks would be equally divided between his children Marina and Pier Silvio. Additionally, he declared that the remaining assets would be distributed equally among all five of his children: Marina, Pier Silvio, Barbara, Eleonora, and Luigi.

    He signed off his bequest with the words - "Thanks, so much love to all of you, your Dad".

    Berlusconi's political career was marked by notable achievements and controversies. Serving as Italy's Prime Minister on three occasions, he eventually faced a six-year ban from politics following a conviction for tax fraud. Despite the scandals that surrounded him, Berlusconi, a charismatic figure who often compared himself to Jesus, held the distinction of being Italy's longest-serving premier.

    Even after being diagnosed with leukemia, Berlusconi remained active in politics until the end. He continued to serve as a senator and played a role as a partner in Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's right-wing government.

    Throughout his life, Berlusconi faced numerous legal battles. The cases involving his infamous "Bunga Bunga" sex parties, which included the attendance of young girls, including underage escorts, only concluded in February 2023. Despite his declining health, Berlusconi maintained his pride in his appearance, always dressing smartly.

    Flood alert in Delhi after Haryana releases over one lakh cusecs of water into Yamuna river

    Last Updated Jul 10, 2023, 12:49 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    China 6 dead, 1 injured in kindergarten stabbing; suspect detained AJR

    China: 6 dead, 1 injured in kindergarten stabbing; suspect detained

    Indian refiners paying exorbitant cost for 'discounted' Russian crude oil?

    Indian refiners paying exorbitant cost for 'discounted' Russian crude oil?

    Viewpoint march of the Yuan against Dollar dominance

    Viewpoint: March of the Yuan against Dollar dominance

    Explained The controversy over US cluster bombs for Ukraine

    Explained: The controversy over US cluster bombs for Ukraine

    Sri Lankan Tamil asylum-seekers stranded on Diego Garcia sue 3 UK ministers; here's why

    Sri Lankan Tamil asylum-seekers stranded on Diego Garcia sue 3 UK ministers; here's why

    Recent Stories

    Tourists from Kerala stranded in flood in Himachal Pradesh; Team of doctors safe anr

    Tourists from Kerala stranded in flood in Himachal Pradesh; Team of 45 doctors safe

    'Stranger Things' to 'The Society' - 7 best teen shows on Netflix MSW

    'Stranger Things' to 'The Society' - 7 best teen shows on Netflix

    Sugar cravings no more 7 techniques to curb your sweet tooth gcw eai

    Sugar cravings no more! 7 techniques to curb your sweet tooth

    7 things you should avoid doing before bed RBA EAI

    7 things you should avoid doing before bed

    Fukushima to Chernobyl: 7 Most Dangerous Places on Earth MSW EAI

    Fukushima to Chernobyl: 7 Most Dangerous Places on Earth

    Recent Videos

    Inside HAWS, the school that trains soldiers in mountain warfare

    Inside HAWS, the school that trains soldiers in mountain warfare

    Video Icon
    WATCH A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner

    WATCH: A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner

    Video Icon
    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH) AJR

    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral snt

    WATCH: Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral

    Video Icon
    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon