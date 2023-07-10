Former Italian PM Silvio Berlusconi bequeaths over Rs 900 crore to 33-year-old girlfriend in his will

Since the 2018 general election, the 33-year-old has served as a member of the lower chamber of the Italian Parliament. She is affiliated with Forza Italia, the political party established by Berlusconi in 1994 during his initial foray into politics.

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, who died last month, has bequeathed 100 million Euros (approximately Rs 9,05,86,54,868) to his 33-year-old girlfriend, Marta Fascina, in his will. Berlusconi, who served as prime minister three times, had an empire estimated to be worth over 6 billion Euros.

Fascina, who is a Forza Italia deputy, entered into a relationship with Berlusconi in March 2020. Although they were not legally married, it has been reported that Berlusconi referred to Fascina as his "wife" during his final moments.

As for his business empire, it will now be overseen by Berlusconi's two eldest children, Marina and Pier Silvio. With existing executive positions within the company, they will maintain a controlling 53 percent ownership stake in the Fininvest family holding.

In his will, Berlusconi allocated 100 million Euros to his brother, Paolo, and 30 million Euros to Marcello Dell'Utri, a former senator from his Forza Italia party who had previously served time in prison for his association with the mafia.

Berlusconi, a prominent figure in Italian public life, held significant influence as a billionaire media mogul, businessman, and former prime minister. At the age of 86, he passed away on June 12 after being admitted to a Milan hospital for scheduled tests related to his leukemia.

The reading of his will took place on Tuesday in the presence of his five children and other witnesses. In his testament, Berlusconi specified that the available stocks would be equally divided between his children Marina and Pier Silvio. Additionally, he declared that the remaining assets would be distributed equally among all five of his children: Marina, Pier Silvio, Barbara, Eleonora, and Luigi.

He signed off his bequest with the words - "Thanks, so much love to all of you, your Dad".

Berlusconi's political career was marked by notable achievements and controversies. Serving as Italy's Prime Minister on three occasions, he eventually faced a six-year ban from politics following a conviction for tax fraud. Despite the scandals that surrounded him, Berlusconi, a charismatic figure who often compared himself to Jesus, held the distinction of being Italy's longest-serving premier.

Even after being diagnosed with leukemia, Berlusconi remained active in politics until the end. He continued to serve as a senator and played a role as a partner in Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's right-wing government.

Throughout his life, Berlusconi faced numerous legal battles. The cases involving his infamous "Bunga Bunga" sex parties, which included the attendance of young girls, including underage escorts, only concluded in February 2023. Despite his declining health, Berlusconi maintained his pride in his appearance, always dressing smartly.

