Flood alert in Delhi after Haryana releases over one lakh cusecs of water into Yamuna river

Haryana released more than one lakh cusecs of water from the Hathnikund barrage into the Yamuna river at 4 pm on Sunday. Due to this, there is a danger of flood in Delhi. The Delhi government has issued an alert regarding the flood.

Flood risk has elevated in Delhi after neighbouring Haryana released over one lakh cusecs of water into the Yamuna river on Sunday. The state government promptly issued a flood alert due to the existing waterlogging caused by unprecedented rainfall over the weekend. The situation is expected to deteriorate further as the Yamuna River continues to rise.

The Irrigation and Flood Control Department of the Delhi Government reported that Haryana discharged 1,05,453 cusecs of water from the Hathnikund barrage at 4 pm on Sunday, prompting the issuance of the first flood warning. Normally, only 352 cusecs of water are released from the Hathnikund Barrage. It takes approximately two to three days for the excessive water to reach Delhi from the barrage.

In light of the flood risk, the Delhi government has instructed officials to remain vigilant and take necessary measures in vulnerable areas. The flood control department has deployed rapid response teams, while residents living near the Yamuna river embankment have been alerted. Low-lying regions near the river in Delhi are particularly susceptible to flooding, with an estimated population of 37,000.

16 control rooms set up

The Delhi government has implemented measures to monitor the water level of the Yamuna River and closely observe flood-prone areas. Sixteen control rooms, including a central control room, have been established by the state government.

The Central Water Commission had previously reported that the water level of the Yamuna River in Delhi was rising and is likely to surpass the danger mark of 205.33 meters by Tuesday. At 1 pm on Sunday, the water level near the old railway bridge was recorded at 203.18 meters, with the danger mark set at 204.5 meters. It is expected that the water level will rise to 205.5 meters between 11 am and 1 pm on Tuesday.

It is worth noting that North-West India has been experiencing continuous rainfall for the past two days, resulting in heavy to very heavy precipitation in various regions of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan. Consequently, rivers have swelled, and the situation is particularly severe in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.

Delhi broke a 41-year record

Delhi broke a 41-year record for the highest rainfall in a single day on Sunday, receiving 153 mm of rain within 24 hours until 8:30 am. Previously, a similar level of rainfall was recorded in 1982. The heavy downpours have led to widespread waterlogging in many parts of Delhi, leading the state government to declare school closures on Monday.