Delhi rain: CM Arvind Kejriwal calls for meeting at Secretariat; rise in River Yamuna on agenda

Delhi rain: In light of heavy rainfall in the national capital, the Delhi High Court Bar Association (DHCBA) has addressed concerns of its member lawyers regarding their attendance at court proceedings scheduled for July 10.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called for a meeting at the Secretariat on Monday (July 10) afternoon, in the wake of flood situation in the city due to incessant heavy rainfall. It is reportedly said that Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, Atishi and concerned officers will attend the meeting. The rise in the level of river Yamuna will also be discussed in the meeting.

In response to the ongoing heavy rainfall in Delhi, Atishi has issued a significant directive emphasising the need to prioritise the safety of schools. The education minister's order aims to address potential risks and safeguard the well-being of students and staff members amidst adverse weather conditions.

"As we are aware that during the last few days, the city has faced continuous heavy rainfalls and it might have affected the conditions of government school buildings," the order said.

The DHCBA, in a communication released on July 9, assured lawyers that no unfavourable orders would be issued if they are unable to appear before the court.

The association revealed that they had approached the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court, requesting leniency in this matter. Considering the continuous downpour since July 7 and the Orange Alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for July 10, the Chief Justice, in response to the DHCBA's plea, agreed that no adverse orders would be passed if lawyers are unable to attend court proceedings on July 10.

The objective behind this decision is to mitigate any worries or negative effects that lawyers may encounter as a result of the unfavorable weather conditions. The intention is to guarantee that their absence from court on that particular day does not lead to any detrimental outcomes.