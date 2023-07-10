China: 6 dead, 1 injured in kindergarten stabbing; suspect detained

While China generally experiences low levels of violent crime, attributed in part to stringent gun regulations and stringent security measures, there have been several instances of knife and axe attacks, including those occurring within school environments, in recent years.

A tragic incident occurred in a kindergarten located in China's Guangdong province, where a shocking stabbing incident resulted in the loss of six lives. Additionally, one individual was injured during this devastating event.

Following the disturbing incident at the kindergarten in China's Guangdong province, authorities have apprehended a 25-year-old man in connection with the case. The police are actively investigating the motive behind the attack, which has been classified as a case of 'intentional assault.'

Delhi rain: CM Arvind Kejriwal calls for meeting at Secretariat; rise in River Yamuna on agenda

However, specific details pertaining to the incident have not been disclosed. It is worth noting that the attack occurred on Monday morning, adding to the shock and sorrow surrounding the tragic event.

"The victims include one teacher, two parents and three students... and one suspect has been arrested," a spokeswoman for the city government said.

Last year, a knife attack took place at a kindergarten in China's Jiangxi province. Three individuals lost their lives, while six others sustained injuries. According to reports from a news agency, the attacker, described as a "gangster wearing a cap and mask," stormed the premises of the private kindergarten, leading to the devastating assault.

Flood alert in Delhi after Haryana releases over one lakh cusecs of water into Yamuna river

Similarly, in another distressing event in April 2022, a knife-wielding individual entered a kindergarten in southern China, resulting in the loss of two young lives and leaving 16 others wounded.

While China generally experiences low levels of violent crime, attributed in part to stringent gun regulations and stringent security measures, there have been several instances of knife and axe attacks, including those occurring within school environments, in recent years.