Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    China: 6 dead, 1 injured in kindergarten stabbing; suspect detained

    While China generally experiences low levels of violent crime, attributed in part to stringent gun regulations and stringent security measures, there have been several instances of knife and axe attacks, including those occurring within school environments, in recent years.

    China 6 dead, 1 injured in kindergarten stabbing; suspect detained AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 10, 2023, 10:57 AM IST

    A tragic incident occurred in a kindergarten located in China's Guangdong province, where a shocking stabbing incident resulted in the loss of six lives. Additionally, one individual was injured during this devastating event.

    Following the disturbing incident at the kindergarten in China's Guangdong province, authorities have apprehended a 25-year-old man in connection with the case. The police are actively investigating the motive behind the attack, which has been classified as a case of 'intentional assault.'

    Delhi rain: CM Arvind Kejriwal calls for meeting at Secretariat; rise in River Yamuna on agenda

    However, specific details pertaining to the incident have not been disclosed. It is worth noting that the attack occurred on Monday morning, adding to the shock and sorrow surrounding the tragic event.

    "The victims include one teacher, two parents and three students... and one suspect has been arrested," a spokeswoman for the city government said.

    Last year, a knife attack took place at a kindergarten in China's Jiangxi province. Three individuals lost their lives, while six others sustained injuries. According to reports from a news agency, the attacker, described as a "gangster wearing a cap and mask," stormed the premises of the private kindergarten, leading to the devastating assault.

    Flood alert in Delhi after Haryana releases over one lakh cusecs of water into Yamuna river

    Similarly, in another distressing event in April 2022, a knife-wielding individual entered a kindergarten in southern China, resulting in the loss of two young lives and leaving 16 others wounded.

    While China generally experiences low levels of violent crime, attributed in part to stringent gun regulations and stringent security measures, there have been several instances of knife and axe attacks, including those occurring within school environments, in recent years.

    Last Updated Jul 10, 2023, 10:57 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian refiners paying exorbitant cost for 'discounted' Russian crude oil?

    Indian refiners paying exorbitant cost for 'discounted' Russian crude oil?

    Viewpoint march of the Yuan against Dollar dominance

    Viewpoint: March of the Yuan against Dollar dominance

    Explained The controversy over US cluster bombs for Ukraine

    Explained: The controversy over US cluster bombs for Ukraine

    Sri Lankan Tamil asylum-seekers stranded on Diego Garcia sue 3 UK ministers; here's why

    Sri Lankan Tamil asylum-seekers stranded on Diego Garcia sue 3 UK ministers; here's why

    Longest serving Dutch PM Mark Rutte resigns amid migration row gcw

    Longest-serving Dutch PM Mark Rutte resigns amid migration row

    Recent Stories

    cricket Ashes 2023: Harry Brook's heroics lead England to thrilling victory over Australia, keeping series hopes alive osf

    Ashes 2023: Harry Brook's heroics lead England to thrilling victory over Australia, keeping series hopes alive

    K-pop Septet BTS's anticipated documentary FILM to drop on this date vma

    K-pop Septet BTS's anticipated documentary FILM to drop on this date

    Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend Somy Ali posts cryptic note on her alleged abuser; read here RBA

    Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend Somy Ali posts cryptic note on her alleged abuser; read here

    Oppo Reno 10 Pro Reno 10 Pro+ to launch today Know when how to watch live what to expect gcw

    Oppo Reno 10 Pro, Reno 10 Pro+ to launch today: Know how to watch live, what to expect

    Kerala: Body of man trapped inside well retrieved after 48-hour rescue mission anr

    Kerala: Body of man trapped inside well retrieved after 48-hour rescue mission

    Recent Videos

    Inside HAWS, the school that trains soldiers in mountain warfare

    Inside HAWS, the school that trains soldiers in mountain warfare

    Video Icon
    WATCH A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner

    WATCH: A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner

    Video Icon
    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH) AJR

    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral snt

    WATCH: Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral

    Video Icon
    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon