Puducherry floods: Dog stuck in rising waters rescued; heartwarming video goes viral (WATCH)

A heartwarming video showing a man rescuing a stranded dog amid the floods in Puducherry is going viral on social media platforms.

A heartwarming video showing a man rescuing a stranded dog amid the floods in Puducherry is going viral on social media platforms. The video captures the man lifting the dog from the floodwaters and taking it to safety. The gesture earned praise online.

Also read: SHOCKING! Bike-borne men snatch purse of cop’s daughter, drag her for several meters on road in UP (WATCH)

Cyclone Fengal made landfall near Puducherry on November 30 and, although it weakened by Sunday, its aftermath caused heavy rainfall that wreaked havoc in the region. The Army was called in for rescue operations to evacuate people trapped in flooded streets.

The storm brought heavy rainfall, with Puducherry recording 460 mm of rain—the highest the Union Territory has experienced in recent years, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). As the storm moved through the area, the situation continued to deteriorate, leaving many areas flooded.

Puducherry’s district authorities are still assessing the damage caused by Cyclone Fengal and the ongoing rainfall.

Latest Videos