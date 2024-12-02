Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan divorce news: Amitabh's angry tweet amid rumors sparks social media buzz

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan’s marriage rumors have sparked controversy, with Amitabh Bachchan’s angry tweet addressing ongoing speculations, particularly about Aishwarya dropping 'Bachchan' from her name.



Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's personal life has been a subject of speculation for some time. The couple, married in 2007, was once seen as the epitome of a fairytale romance. However, recent rumors have cast doubts on the state of their marriage.

In recent years, speculation about trouble in their marriage has intensified. The buzz surrounding their relationship escalated when Aishwarya dropped 'Bachchan' from her name at public events. This led to further speculation about possible issues in the Bachchan family.

Amitabh Bachchan, the family patriarch, recently addressed the growing rumors. He took to his blog and Twitter to comment on the unverified truths circulating about his family. Amitabh expressed his frustration and highlighted the damaging effect of speculations and rumors on his loved ones.

Amitabh's tweet on December 2, 2024, which included the word "chup" (meaning "silence"), added fuel to the fire. The post, accompanied by an angry emoticon, led many to wonder if it was a direct response to the continuous gossip about his family, particularly Abhishek and Aishwarya.

The media attention around Aishwarya's public appearances, such as her recent event in Dubai, has further fueled rumors. Aishwarya was addressed only by her maiden name, leading fans and media to speculate about a possible separation. However, the Bachchans have yet to confirm or deny these rumors.

