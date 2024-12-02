Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan divorce news: Amitabh's angry tweet amid rumors sparks social media buzz

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan’s marriage rumors have sparked controversy, with Amitabh Bachchan’s angry tweet addressing ongoing speculations, particularly about Aishwarya dropping 'Bachchan' from her name.
 

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Dec 2, 2024, 6:22 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 2, 2024, 6:22 PM IST

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's personal life has been a subject of speculation for some time. The couple, married in 2007, was once seen as the epitome of a fairytale romance. However, recent rumors have cast doubts on the state of their marriage.

 

article_image2

In recent years, speculation about trouble in their marriage has intensified. The buzz surrounding their relationship escalated when Aishwarya dropped 'Bachchan' from her name at public events. This led to further speculation about possible issues in the Bachchan family.

 

article_image3

Amitabh Bachchan, the family patriarch, recently addressed the growing rumors. He took to his blog and Twitter to comment on the unverified truths circulating about his family. Amitabh expressed his frustration and highlighted the damaging effect of speculations and rumors on his loved ones.

 

article_image4

Amitabh's tweet on December 2, 2024, which included the word "chup" (meaning "silence"), added fuel to the fire. The post, accompanied by an angry emoticon, led many to wonder if it was a direct response to the continuous gossip about his family, particularly Abhishek and Aishwarya.

 

article_image5

The media attention around Aishwarya's public appearances, such as her recent event in Dubai, has further fueled rumors. Aishwarya was addressed only by her maiden name, leading fans and media to speculate about a possible separation. However, the Bachchans have yet to confirm or deny these rumors.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bigg Boss 18: Eisha Singh denies saving Shilpa Shirodkar from nominations, ignites heated clash [WATCH] NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Eisha Singh denies saving Shilpa Shirodkar from nominations, ignites heated clash [WATCH]

Bandish Bandits 2 Trailer OUT: Ritwik Bhowmik, Shreya Chaudhry starrer to release on THIS date [WATCH] ATG

Bandish Bandits 2 Trailer OUT: Ritwik Bhowmik, Shreya Chaudhry starrer to release on THIS date [WATCH]

Bigg Boss 18: Chaahat Pandey-Vivian Dsena's clash escalates after bottle breaking incident [WATCH] NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Chaahat Pandey-Vivian Dsena's clash escalates after bottle breaking incident [WATCH]

Abhijeet Bhattacharya son sparks debate over recognition in 'Woh Ladki Jo' in Dua Lipa's concert ATG

Abhijeet Bhattacharya son sparks debate over recognition in 'Woh Ladki Jo' in Dua Lipa's concert

Filmfare OTT Awards 2024 winners list OUT: Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh, Ananya Panday win big RBA

Filmfare OTT Awards 2024 winners list OUT: Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh, Ananya Panday win big

Recent Stories

Mahakumbh 2025: Luxury tent city to offer world-class comfort for pilgrims AJR

Mahakumbh 2025: Luxury tent city to offer world-class comfort for pilgrims

Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan divorce news: Actress once shared why she and Jr Bachchan fight every day RBA

Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan divorce news: Actress once shared why she and Jr Bachchan fight every day

Nvidia Stock Slips Pre-Market As Team Biden Expands China Chip Export Crackdown: Retail Feels Uneasy

Nvidia Stock Slips Pre-Market As Team Biden Expands China Chip Export Crackdown: Retail Feels Uneasy

Bitcoin Miner Bitfarms Stock In Spotlight After Firm Reveals November Production Report: Retail Sentiment Improves

Bitcoin Miner Bitfarms Stock In Spotlight After Firm Reveals November Production Report: Retail Sentiment Improves

BJP ward-level leader Dipika Patel suicide case: Surat Police reveal FRESH details AJR

BJP ward-level leader Dipika Patel suicide case: Surat Police reveal FRESH details

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon