Bangladesh HORROR! Kolkata man beaten at knife-point for being Hindu; recounts police inaction, medical denial

Amid reports of attacks on Hindus and other minorities in neighbouring Bangladesh, a youth from Kolkata alleged that he was beaten by unidentified individuals in Dhaka after they discovered he was a Hindu from India. Sayan Ghosh, a 22-year-old from Belgharia in the northern outskirts of Kolkata, had traveled to Bangladesh on November 23. He was staying with a friend’s family, who had welcomed him as their own son.

"However, as me and my friend went out for a stroll late in the evening on November 26, a group of four-five youths accosted me around 70 metres from my friend's residence. They asked me about my identity. As I told them I was from India and a Hindu, they started kicking and punching me and even attacked my friend who tried to save me," Ghosh was quoted as saying in a PTI report.

"They even snatched my mobile phone and wallet at knife-point. No bystander came to our rescue. There was no policeman nearby. After the incident, we went to Shyampur police station but they refused to lodge any complaint. Instead, they repeatedly asked me why I visited Bangladesh. After I showed them my passport and visa, and after speaking to my friend and his family members, they were satisfied and asked me to get my wounds treated," he added.

Kolkata youth denied medical treatment in Dhaka

Ghosh claimed that he was refused treatment at two private medical facilities and was eventually forced to go to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital.

"I received treatment there three hours after the incident. I had several stitches done on my forehead and head and even had injury in my mouth," Ghosh recounted.

Ghosh was able to file a complaint at the Belgharia police station upon his return to Kolkata on November 30, as neither the immigration authorities nor the Bangladesh Border Guards at the Darshana border outpost had officially recorded his complaint.

"I was too scared to visit the Indian High Commission in Dhaka fearing for the safety of me and my friend's family," he added.

After staying at his friend's house for three days following the incident, Ghosh was taken to the railway station by his friend in the early hours of November 29. From there, he boarded a train to Darshana.

Upon reaching Darshana, he crossed over to Gede on the Indian side on the morning of November 29 and then took a local train to Sealdah, eventually arriving in Belgharia.

Kolkata man to file complaint with Bangladesh Deputy High Commission

The young man, who hoped the issue would not be politicized, stated that he planned to file a complaint with the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata.

"The youths were locals having some connections and probably that is why the police did not initiate any action against them and did not lodge my complaint," he said.

"I could not imagine such a nightmarish situation awaiting me in a neighbouring country where people speak the same language as us and share similar food habits," he said.

An official from the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata stated that the interim government is dedicated to ensuring the safety of all citizens, regardless of community, as well as tourists. The official also assured that complaints would be investigated fairly once they are officially lodged.

