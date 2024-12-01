'Feat at peak, dying a 1000 times every day': Hamas releases chilling video of crying Israeli hostage (WATCH)

In a chilling plea for his life, Edan Alexander, a 20-year-old Israeli-American hostage, appeared in a video released on Saturday by Hamas's armed wing, the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades.

In a chilling plea for his life, Edan Alexander, a 20-year-old Israeli-American hostage, appeared in a video released on Saturday by Hamas's armed wing, the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades. Speaking in both Hebrew and English, Alexander appealed directly to US President-elect Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, to secure his release.

Seated in a dark room, Alexander appeared pale and visibly distressed in the three-minute footage, marking the first visual confirmation of his condition in months. He urged Israelis to press their government for action, while calling on the United States to broker his freedom.

The video has left Alexander’s family heartbroken. His mother, Yael, described it as both "distressing" and a poignant reminder of the captives' plight. Speaking at a rally in Tel Aviv, she said, "The video gives us hope, but it also shows how difficult it is for Edan and the other hostages, who are crying out for rescue." She urged Israeli leaders to prioritize ending the Gaza conflict and finalize a deal with Hamas to free the hostages.

Prime Minister Netanyahu denounced the footage as "cruel psychological warfare" but reassured Alexander’s family and the public of Israel's commitment to bringing all hostages home. His office stated that Israel remains "determined to take every action to secure their return."

Hostage crisis deepens amid ceasefire negotiations

The video comes as the hostage situation in Gaza remains critical. Around half of the 101 foreign and Israeli hostages believed to be alive are still held captive, according to Reuters. A brief ceasefire in November 2023 facilitated the release of 80 Israelis and 25 others, primarily Thai workers, in exchange for 240 Palestinians imprisoned in Israel.

Hamas leaders have now arrived in Cairo for discussions with Egyptian officials, aiming to negotiate a potential exchange of hostages for Palestinian prisoners. The White House National Security Council condemned the video, describing it as a "cruel reminder of Hamas's terror." Council spokesperson Sean Savett stated, "The war in Gaza would stop tomorrow if Hamas agreed to release the hostages."

Edan Alexander, abducted during the devastating October 7, 2023, Hamas assault on southern Israel, remains among the 97 hostages still in captivity. That attack resulted in 1,207 deaths, predominantly civilians, according to Israeli figures. Retaliatory Israeli airstrikes have since claimed over 44,000 lives in Gaza, per Hamas's health ministry figures, corroborated by the United Nations.

