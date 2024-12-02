PM Modi-led PRAGATI helped accelerate over 340 infra projects worth $205 bn across India, finds Oxford study

A unique digital governance initiative in India, PRAGATI, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has significantly improved the execution of the country's infrastructure projects, according to a study by Saïd Business School at the University of Oxford and the Gates Foundation.

The Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation (PRAGATI) platform has enhanced accountability at the highest levels and fostered unprecedented collaboration between federal and regional authorities. This has expedited the completion of 340 projects, valued at USD 205 billion, and addressed long-standing delays. The findings were presented on Monday at a symposium hosted by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bengaluru, where leaders from academia, the public, and private sectors gathered to explore how digital governance can drive infrastructure development.

Titled "From Gridlock to Growth: How Leadership Enables India’s PRAGATI Ecosystem to Power Progress", the case study highlighted that many of the 340 projects were delayed by anywhere from three to 20 years.

This innovative model eliminates bureaucratic hurdles and introduces a system of "naming and shaming," which holds officials directly accountable, according to the study’s findings.

"PRAGATI shows us it is essential for nations to cultivate an environment where top leadership is using technology to drive cross-collaboration and regular accountability reviews. This is particularly valuable for countries aiming to make infrastructure development a pillar of economic growth," said Soumitra Dutta, Peter Moores Dean and Professor of Management at University of Oxford.

"The transition towards such systems may require initial investment and cultural shifts, but the long-term benefits of more reliable infrastructure and public trust are immeasurable, delivering a ripple effect of efficiency and success in their development agenda," he added.

The case study found that ministries and departments have become more responsive to citizen grievances, aware that their performance will be evaluated at the highest level and subjected to data-driven analysis.

"In India’s complex federal structure, fostering cooperation between the central government and states – regardless of which political party is in power at the Centre or the states – is crucial for effective governance. The relationship between the central government and states has historically been marked by political tensions and competing priorities," the study noted.

"Different political parties often control different states, and partisan differences can easily derail important initiatives. Yet PRAGATI has emerged as a powerful demonstration of cooperative federalism in action – showing how central and state governments can work together effectively regardless of political affiliations when focused on shared development goals," it added.

The case study recommended that there is potential to further strengthen the Team India approach through PRAGATI.

"This could be done by incorporating more state-specific issues in PRAGATI reviews, facilitating direct state-to-state cooperation through the platform, and leveraging data analytics to identify and promote successful state-level governance models nationally," it said.

"Additionally, it will be critical to ensure that state officials have the skills and resources they need to advance their infrastructure and social development goals. Ensuring equitable participation of all states, regardless of political affiliations, will also be an important focus," the study noted.

