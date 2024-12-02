India-Bangladesh Border row: BSF tightens security amid unrest

With increasing unrest and violence in Bangladesh, there are concerns about a potential rise in Bangladeshi infiltration. In response to these concerns, the BSF is implementing stricter border security measures.

Unrest in Bangladesh

Since Sheikh Hasina's fall, persecution of minorities has increased in Bangladesh. Many are trying to flee to this country. BSF is taking strict measures at the border.

Infiltration in four months

In the last four months, the number of infiltrations has almost doubled in North Bengal alone, BSF claims. BSF is getting stricter to prevent infiltration.

Border measures

Security measures have been tightened at the border to prevent infiltration. Fencing has been installed where it was missing.

Increased surveillance

Surveillance has been increased at the border, especially in North Bengal, to prevent Bangladeshi infiltrators. The number of troops has also been increased.

North Bengal border

BSF is deployed to secure the approximately 1937 km Indo-Bangladesh border under 8 districts of North Bengal.

Extra security

In addition to deploying additional troops, surveillance is being conducted using thermal cameras, night vision cameras, CCTV cameras, and drones. Biometric machines have been installed at border crossing points.

Monday meeting

A press conference was held by the BSF on Monday. It was stated that all necessary steps are being taken to increase border surveillance.

Siliguri Frontier BSF claims

On Monday, the Siliguri Frontier BSF claimed that the complications surrounding the Teen Bigha Corridor have been resolved.

Infiltration increasing since August

The BSF has stated that the number of infiltrations has increased since August, mostly Bangladeshi minorities. The state government is cooperating to secure the border.

Infiltrator information

This year, 194 Bangladeshis and 197 Indians were caught illegally crossing the border. There were also three Rohingya and three other infiltrators. The total number is 397.

Latest Videos