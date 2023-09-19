Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Florida beachgoers rescue stranded giant mako shark (WATCH)

    Beachgoers, including Tina Fey and her husband Josh celebrating their wedding anniversary, sprang into action to aid the distressed shark. The dramatic footage shows the shark's thrashing movements and the fearless efforts of the rescuers to return it safely to the ocean.

    Sep 19, 2023

    A dramatic video captured the heroic efforts of a group of beachgoers in Florida as they worked to rescue a stranded giant mako shark. Tina Fey, a woman on Pensacola Beach celebrating her wedding anniversary with her husband Josh, recorded the intense scene. In the video, the shark is seen thrashing about on the sand as Josh and two other men spring into action to help.

    Tina zoomed in on the shark, exclaiming, "Babe, look at them freakin' teeth!" As the shark's movements became more uncontrollable, the men cautiously backed away before regrouping to successfully guide the shark back into the water. They watched as the shark swam away to safety. Tina explained that the incident unfolded when she and her husband were enjoying their anniversary on the beach. Josh noticed the mako shark approaching the shore and becoming stranded, prompting him to take charge of the rescue effort. With the assistance of two others who joined in, they managed to return the shark to its ocean habitat.

    It's worth noting that the mako shark, as mentioned by americanoceans.org, is considered one of the most dangerous shark species due to a history of attacks on humans, resulting in one fatality. These sharks are known for their significant size, reaching up to 12 feet in length and weighing around 1200 pounds. 

    They are migratory predators that primarily feed on tuna, squid, small marine mammals, and other sharks. Unlike some other species, Mako sharks rely on their senses of hearing, scent, and vision for hunting, and they possess one of the most powerful bites in the animal kingdom, second only to crocodiles, with a bite force of around 3000 pounds.

