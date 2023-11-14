First photos of mysterious cocaine found in the White House in July released; see pictures

Photographs of the cocaine found in the White House in July this year were made public on Monday. It's worth noting that during this discovery, US President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, were both at Camp David.

Photographs of the cocaine discovered within the White House in July were made public on Monday following a Freedom of Information Act request made to the Secret Service by the Daily Mail. On July 2, Secret Service agents discovered a suspicious white substance in a publicly accessible area of the West Wing, leading to a brief evacuation of the complex. Promptly, fire and emergency service personnel arrived to conduct rapid testing on the material. Preliminary examinations confirmed that the powder in question was cocaine.

During this discovery, US President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, who has successfully recovered from crack cocaine addiction, were both at Camp David.

The Secret Service concluded its investigation on July 14, revealing that they were unable to identify a suspect. The New York Post reported that no fingerprints or DNA were found on the small bag containing the substance.

''Without physical evidence, the investigation will not be able to single out a person of interest from the hundreds of individuals who passed through the vestibule where the cocaine was discovered,'' the Secret Service said in a statement.

As per the Secret Service, FBI laboratory tests on the box revealed "insufficient DNA," and no fingerprints could be recovered.

Investigators faced challenges in pinpointing the exact time the bag of cocaine was placed in the cubby near the lower entrance of the West Wing. Notably, this cubby is in proximity to the West Wing's entrance, a crucial area for presidential activities and staff-led tours of the White House.

A report stated that the bag of cocaine might have been left behind by someone touring the White House.

During this incident, former US president Donald Trump criticized Joe Biden and his son, insinuating that the cocaine discovered near the Oval Office was intended for their use. Trump expressed his skepticism on his Truth Social media platform, stating, ''Does anybody really believe that the COCAINE found in the West Wing of the White House, very close to the Oval Office, is for the use of anyone other than Hunter & Joe Biden.''