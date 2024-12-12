FBI director Chris Wray resigns; Trump says 'great day for America' as way cleared for Kash Patel to takeover

“A great day for America,” said US President-elect Donald Trump, soon after FBI Director Christopher Wray announced his early resignation during an internal town hall on Wednesday. Wary, who served seven years of a 10-year term as FBI director, said he would leave office before Trump’s inauguration on January 20.

FBI director Christopher Wray, who was appointed by Donald Trump in 2017, has announced his resignation before his 10-year term ends. Wray said he would leave office before the US President-elect’s inauguration on January 20. Wray's tenure has been characterized by a series of conflicts that ultimately led to his decision to step down at the end of Biden's term.

Notably, Wray’s announcement of stepping down comes less than a couple of weeks after Trump nominated loyalist Kash Patel to lead the bureau before Wray’s term ended, leaving him with just two options; resign or be fired.

During a town hall meeting with FBI employees, Wray said although leaving isn’t easy, it’s the right thing to do for the bureau and Americans.

Wray went on to say that he would be stepping down “after weeks of careful thought.”

“I’ve decided the right thing for the Bureau is for me to serve until the end of the current administration in January and then step down,” he said.

“This is the best way to avoid dragging the Bureau deeper into the fray, while reinforcing the values and principles that are so important to how we do our work,” he said.

“My goal is to keep the focus on our mission - the indispensable work you’re doing on behalf of the American people every day,” Wray told agency employees.

Trump hails Wray’s resignation

“The resignation of Christopher Wray is a great day for America as it will end the Weaponisation of what has become known as the United States Department of Injustice,” Trump said in a post on X (formerly Twitter), soon after Wray announced his resignation.

“We will now restore the Rule of Law for all Americans,” the US President-elect said.

Trump further said that under Wray’s leadership, the FBI “illegally raided my home, without cause, worked diligently on illegally impeaching and indicting me, and has done everything else to interfere with the success and future of America. They have used their vast powers to threaten and destroy many innocent Americans, some of which will never be able to recover from what has been done to them.”

