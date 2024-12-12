FBI director Chris Wray resigns; Trump says 'great day for America' as way cleared for Kash Patel to takeover

“A great day for America,” said US President-elect Donald Trump, soon after FBI Director Christopher Wray announced his early resignation during an internal town hall on Wednesday. Wary, who served seven years of a 10-year term as FBI director, said he would leave office before Trump’s inauguration on January 20.

FBI director Chris Wray resigns; Trump says 'great day for America' as way cleared for Kash Patel to takeover shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Dec 12, 2024, 12:21 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 12, 2024, 12:23 PM IST

FBI director Christopher Wray, who was appointed by Donald Trump in 2017, has announced his resignation before his 10-year term ends. Wray said he would leave office before the US President-elect’s inauguration on January 20. Wray's tenure has been characterized by a series of conflicts that ultimately led to his decision to step down at the end of Biden's term.

Notably, Wray’s announcement of stepping down comes less than a couple of weeks after Trump nominated loyalist Kash Patel to lead the bureau before Wray’s term ended, leaving him with just two options; resign or be fired.

During a town hall meeting with FBI employees, Wray said although leaving isn’t easy, it’s the right thing to do for the bureau and Americans.

Wray went on to say that he would be stepping down “after weeks of careful thought.”

“I’ve decided the right thing for the Bureau is for me to serve until the end of the current administration in January and then step down,” he said.

“This is the best way to avoid dragging the Bureau deeper into the fray, while reinforcing the values and principles that are so important to how we do our work,” he said.

“My goal is to keep the focus on our mission - the indispensable work you’re doing on behalf of the American people every day,” Wray told agency employees.

“In my view, this is the best way to avoid dragging the bureau deeper into the fray, while reinforcing the values and principles that are so important to how we do our work,” he further said.

Also read: Plane crashes into vehicles on Texas Highway, splits in two; chilling video emerges (WATCH)

Trump hails Wray’s resignation

“The resignation of Christopher Wray is a great day for America as it will end the Weaponisation of what has become known as the United States Department of Injustice,” Trump said in a post on X (formerly Twitter), soon after Wray announced his resignation.

“We will now restore the Rule of Law for all Americans,” the US President-elect said.

Trump further said that under Wray’s leadership, the FBI “illegally raided my home, without cause, worked diligently on illegally impeaching and indicting me, and has done everything else to interfere with the success and future of America. They have used their vast powers to threaten and destroy many innocent Americans, some of which will never be able to recover from what has been done to them.”

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Plane crashes into vehicles on Texas Highway, splits in two; chilling video emerges (WATCH) shk

Plane crashes into vehicles on Texas Highway, splits in two; chilling video emerges (WATCH)

BREAKING: Afghan Minister, Haqqani network founder's brother, killed in suicide blast in Kabul shk

Afghan Minister, Haqqani network founder's brother, killed in suicide blast in Kabul

US man, furious over refund denial, crashes brand new car into showroom; terrifying video goes viral (WATCH) shk

US man, furious over refund denial, crashes brand new car into showroom; terrifying video goes viral (WATCH)

Donald Trump promises to eliminate birthright citizenship; Know what it means for Indians dmn

Donald Trump promises to eliminate birthright citizenship; Know what it means for Indians

Heart stopping moment: Tree collapses in Bali Monkey Forest, leaving two dead (WATCH) AJR

Heart-stopping moment: Tree collapses in Bali's Monkey Forest, leaving two dead (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Winter Delights: 6 Flavorful Indian dishes to beat the chill and warm your soul NTI

Winter Delights: 6 Flavorful Indian dishes to beat the chill and warm your soul

Top gainers of December 12: Adani Green Energy stock soars over 7% AJR

Top gainers of December 12: Adani Green Energy stock soars over 7%

Banks Open 5 days a week from December; extended hours new timings and schedule RBA

Banks Open 5 days a week from December; extended hours new timings and schedule

Apple Watch Ultra 3 to support SOS messages via satellite, more health features? gcw

Apple Watch Ultra 3 to support SOS messages via satellite, more health features?

Year Ender 2024: Hardik Pandya to Vinesh Phogat; 10 most searched Indian

Year Ender 2024: Hardik to Vinesh; 10 most searched Indian

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon