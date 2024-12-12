Entertainment

YRKKH Spoiler Alert! Abhira faces danger from goons in latest twist

Abhira Faces Trouble

High drama unfolds in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'. Currently, the truth about the child is revealed to Abhira and Ruhi, leaving Abhira devastated.

Someone confronts Armaan

After hearing the truth, Ruhi confronts Armaan. Meanwhile, Abhira runs away with Ruhi's child.

Someone to teach Abhira a lesson

Ruhi is furious over Abhira's disappearance with the child. She decides to teach Abhira a lesson and speaks ill of her to the family.

FIR filed against Abhira

Ruhi files an FIR against Abhira, accusing her of child theft. Abhira decides to move to another city with the child.

Abhira gets injured

However, some goons catch Abhira, and she gets injured. At Ruhi's behest, the police start searching for Abhira.

Upcoming twists in the show

In the upcoming episodes, Armaan resolves to seek forgiveness from Abhira. Manish asks his lawyer to prepare divorce papers for Armaan and Abhira.

