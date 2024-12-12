YRKKH Spoiler Alert! Abhira faces danger from goons in latest twist

Entertainment
High drama unfolds in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'. Currently, the truth about the child is revealed to Abhira and Ruhi, leaving Abhira devastated.
After hearing the truth, Ruhi confronts Armaan. Meanwhile, Abhira runs away with Ruhi's child.
Ruhi is furious over Abhira's disappearance with the child. She decides to teach Abhira a lesson and speaks ill of her to the family.
Ruhi files an FIR against Abhira, accusing her of child theft. Abhira decides to move to another city with the child.
However, some goons catch Abhira, and she gets injured. At Ruhi's behest, the police start searching for Abhira.
In the upcoming episodes, Armaan resolves to seek forgiveness from Abhira. Manish asks his lawyer to prepare divorce papers for Armaan and Abhira.
