Vivo X200, Vivo X200 Pro launched in India; price starts at Rs 65,999 | Check specs, features and more

In India, the Vivo X200 series has finally made its debut. It is expected to face competition from devices like the OnePlus 13, which will make its debut in India next month. Vivo exclusively offers the basic and Pro versions in the Indian market; no tiny model was offered in China. Both devices have high-end specifications that one may anticipate from them and employ a flagship MediaTek processor. These are the most recent Vivo X200 phones' official prices and specifications.

About Vivo X200 The 6.67-inch, 10-bit OLED LTPS quad-curved screen of the Vivo X200 has a peak brightness of 4,500 nits and supports PWM dimming and HDR10+. It has a 5,800mAh battery with 90W wired charging capability. Vivo includes a charger in the sale packaging, much as other Chinese businesses. With a 50-megapixel Sony IMX921 main sensor, a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 telephoto lens, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, the regular X200 model has a triple rear camera configuration. Although it is yet to be seen, this configuration guarantees users a positive photographic experience.

About Vivo X200 Pro With a few enhancements, such as a smaller 1.63mm bezel and an LTPO panel with a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz, the Vivo X200 Pro has a display that is comparable to the basic model. The 200-megapixel Zeiss APO telephoto sensor is a feature of the Pro model. Even more sophisticated capabilities like 10-bit Log video recording at 60 frames per second and 4K HDR Cinematic Portrait footage are made possible by its compatibility for Vivo's V3+ imaging processor. The big 6,000mAh battery of the Vivo X200 Pro supports 90W rapid charging. Built on a 3nm technology, the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 processor powers both X200 series devices. Top-tier performance is promised by the chip's Cortex-X925 performance core, which has a maximum clock speed of 3.6GHz.

Vivo X200 series: Price and availability The starting price of the Vivo X200 is Rs 65,999. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option is included in this pricing. The 16GB + 512GB storage option of the Vivo X200 Pro will set you back Rs 94,999. Amazon and other online retailers will start selling the gadgets. Users of HDFC Bank and a few other cards can also receive 10% cashback on their purchases. The selling of both phones begins on December 19, 2024.

