Credit score above 800? Enjoy dream job opportunities, affordable insurance, and reduced loan costs

Ajay Joseph
First Published Dec 12, 2024, 2:25 PM IST

A credit score above 800 is more than just a number; it's a key that can unlock a world of financial and professional opportunities. Achieving and maintaining this stellar score signals to lenders, insurers, and even potential employers that you are a responsible and trustworthy individual. Here's a look at several benefits of an excellent credit score and how it can enhance your life.

Dream job opportunities:

Having a credit score above 800 can give you an unexpected edge. Certain employers, especially those in the financial and security sectors, review credit reports as part of the hiring process. A strong credit score shows a person's financial discipline, which is often interpreted as a sign of reliability and integrity. This can be a deciding factor in securing your dream job, particularly for positions that involve handling money or sensitive information.

Affordable insurance premiums:

It can be seen that insurance companies frequently use credit scores to assess the risk of insuring an individual. A higher credit score can lead to lower premiums on car, home, and even health insurance policies. With a score above 800, you are seen as a low-risk individual, translating into significant savings over time. For instance, drivers with excellent credit scores often receive substantial discounts on their car insurance compared to those with lower scores.

Reduced loan costs:

Perhaps the most well-known benefit of a high credit score is access to loans at lower interest rates. Whether it's a mortgage, car loan, or personal loan, lenders offer their best terms to individuals with excellent credit. Credit score above 800 not only ensures lower interest rates but also gives you a stronger negotiating position with lenders.

How to achieve and maintain credit score above 800:

Achieving a credit score above 800 requires a combination of financial discipline and smart credit management. Here are some tips:

Pay bills on time: Your payment history accounts for 35% of your credit score. Never miss a due date.

Keep credit utilization low: Aim to use less than 30% of your available credit limit.

Monitor your credit report: Regularly review your credit report for errors or discrepancies.

Maintain long credit history: Avoid closing old credit accounts, as a longer credit history positively impacts your score.

Limit hard inquiries: Too many loan or credit card applications can hurt your score. Apply sparingly.

