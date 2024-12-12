Plane crashes into vehicles on Texas Highway, splits in two; chilling video emerges (WATCH)

At least four people were injured after a small plane crashed into cars and landed on a South Texas highway on Wednesday. After the crash, the twin-engine propeller plane split in two, leaving debris scattered across the busy roadway, the authorities said.

The aircraft crashed on the State Highway Loop 463, in Victoria City of South Texas at around 3 pm, according to a report by NBC.

Video footage shows the plane making an emergency landing as nearby drivers tried to move out of the way to avoid the descending aircraft.

Emergency crews were rushed on the scene in Victoria, Texas, after a small plane crashed into three vehicles at a busy intersection.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the emergency landing.

