Plane crashes into vehicles on Texas Highway, splits in two; chilling video emerges (WATCH)

At least four people were injured after a small plane crashed into cars and landed on a South Texas highway on Wednesday. After the crash, the twin-engine propeller plane split in two, leaving debris scattered across the busy roadway, the authorities said. 

Plane crashes into vehicles on Texas Highway, splits in two; chilling video emerges (WATCH) shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Dec 12, 2024, 11:13 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 12, 2024, 11:17 AM IST

A small twin-engine plane crashed into cars and landed on a South Texas highway in US on Wednesday. After the crash, the twin-engine propeller plane split in two, leaving debris scattered across the busy roadway, the authorities said. At least four people were injured in the accident that occurred near the intersection. 

The aircraft crashed on the State Highway Loop 463, in Victoria City of South Texas at around 3 pm, according to a report by NBC. 

Video footage shows the plane making an emergency landing as nearby drivers tried to move out of the way to avoid the descending aircraft.

Emergency crews were rushed on the scene in Victoria, Texas, after a small plane crashed into three vehicles at a busy intersection.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the emergency landing.

Also read: 'Treated me like beast, Atul's family demanded Rs 10lakh leading to my father's death: What techie's wife said

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

BREAKING: Afghan Minister, Haqqani network founder's brother, killed in suicide blast in Kabul shk

Afghan Minister, Haqqani network founder's brother, killed in suicide blast in Kabul

US man, furious over refund denial, crashes brand new car into showroom; terrifying video goes viral (WATCH) shk

US man, furious over refund denial, crashes brand new car into showroom; terrifying video goes viral (WATCH)

Donald Trump promises to eliminate birthright citizenship; Know what it means for Indians dmn

Donald Trump promises to eliminate birthright citizenship; Know what it means for Indians

Heart stopping moment: Tree collapses in Bali Monkey Forest, leaving two dead (WATCH) AJR

Heart-stopping moment: Tree collapses in Bali's Monkey Forest, leaving two dead (WATCH)

Monkey's remarkable bipedal movement after losing forelimbs stuns the internet [WATCH] anr

Monkey's remarkable bipedal movement after losing forelimbs stuns the internet [WATCH]

Recent Stories

Mumbai ranked among world's top 5 food cities; CHECK other Indian cities in the list dmn

Mumbai ranked among world's top 5 food cities; CHECK other Indian cities in the list

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco gets engaged: Check adorable photos HERE PICTURES ATG

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco gets engaged: Check adorable photos HERE |PICTURES

Atul Subhash suicide case you owe nothing to anyone bengaluru techie heartfelt letter to his 4 year old son gcw

Atul Subhash suicide case: ‘You owe nothing to anyone...' Bengaluru techie's heartfelt letter to his son

Lakshmir Bhandar updates: KYC compliance mandatory under new guidelines AJR

Lakshmir Bhandar updates: KYC compliance mandatory under new guidelines

Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Temperature FALLS this much; Winter chills back in city ATG

Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Temperature FALLS this much; Winter chills back in city

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon