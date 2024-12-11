US man, furious over refund denial, crashes brand new car into showroom; terrifying video goes viral (WATCH)

Shweta Kumari
First Published Dec 11, 2024, 3:41 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 11, 2024, 3:41 PM IST

A 35-year-old man in Sandy, Utah, was arrested for allegedly crashing a car he recently purchased into the showroom following a disagreement over the vehicle.

Michael Murray had purchased a Subaru Outback from Tim Dahle Mazda Southtowne, but his excitement quickly turned to frustration when he encountered unexpected mechanical problems. Convinced he had been sold a "lemon," he returned to the dealership demanding a full refund.

However, the dealership, citing the "as-is" sales policy, firmly denied his request, leaving Murray feeling both disappointed and potentially facing significant repair costs.

Enraged by the situation, Murray warned that he would drive his car through the dealership's front door if his refund was not issued. Around 4 pm, he followed through on his threat, crashing the vehicle into the dealership's main entrance. 

Also read: Inspired by Lucky Baskhar movie, four Class 9 students flee hostel in Andhra's Visakhapatnam (WATCH)

In a video filmed inside the dealership, the car is seen smashing through the glass doors and slamming into a front kiosk, sending shards of glass flying. As stunned employees scream, Murray steps out of the car, shouting, "I told you." The video has since gone viral on social media.

The dealership reported that the incident caused approximately $10,000 in damages.

Although seven employees were near the entrance at the time, no one was injured.

