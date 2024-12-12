Lifestyle

Christmas 2024: Sydney to Queenstown; 7 places to enjoy warm vacation

Sydney, Australia

Experience a lively summer Christmas in Sydney with barbecues, beach outings, and the iconic Bondi Beach festivities. Don’t miss the vibrant Christmas lights at Martin Place

Cape Town, South Africa

Celebrate Christmas with scenic beaches, vineyard tours, traditional South African meals. Table Mountain offers breathtaking views, while V&A Waterfront sparkles with decorations

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Enjoy Brazil's summer Christmas with lively samba music, tropical feasts, Copacabana's vibrant beach culture

Honolulu, Hawaii, USA

Spend Christmas on Hawaii’s warm sandy beaches under swaying palms. Waikiki hosts festive parades, and Hawaiian-style feasts include roasted kalua pig and local desserts

Queenstown, New Zealand

Surround with natural beauty in Queenstown, where Christmas includes outdoor adventures, lakeside picnics, and a festive barbecue. The Southern Alps create stunning backdrop

Buenos Aires, Argentina

Celebrate in Buenos Aires with fireworks, alfresco dining. The city's parks, plazas glow with colorful lights, traditional Argentinian dishes like asado are staples of gatherings

Bali, Indonesia

Enjoy a serene Christmas in Bali with luxury resorts, tropical beaches, cultural experiences. Join Christmas Eve dinners with Balinese influences, relax with a holiday spa session

