Christmas 2024: Sydney to Queenstown; 7 places to enjoy warm vacation

Lifestyle
Experience a lively summer Christmas in Sydney with barbecues, beach outings, and the iconic Bondi Beach festivities. Don’t miss the vibrant Christmas lights at Martin Place
Celebrate Christmas with scenic beaches, vineyard tours, traditional South African meals. Table Mountain offers breathtaking views, while V&A Waterfront sparkles with decorations
Enjoy Brazil's summer Christmas with lively samba music, tropical feasts, Copacabana's vibrant beach culture
Spend Christmas on Hawaii’s warm sandy beaches under swaying palms. Waikiki hosts festive parades, and Hawaiian-style feasts include roasted kalua pig and local desserts
Surround with natural beauty in Queenstown, where Christmas includes outdoor adventures, lakeside picnics, and a festive barbecue. The Southern Alps create stunning backdrop
Celebrate in Buenos Aires with fireworks, alfresco dining. The city's parks, plazas glow with colorful lights, traditional Argentinian dishes like asado are staples of gatherings
Enjoy a serene Christmas in Bali with luxury resorts, tropical beaches, cultural experiences. Join Christmas Eve dinners with Balinese influences, relax with a holiday spa session
(PHOTOS) Sreeleela stylish hairstyles for Sarees and Lehengas
Why eating ghee is trending among celebrities: 7 Amazing benefit
Wives, avoid THESE 5 behaviors for a stronger relationship
(PHOTOS) Sai Pallavi's 8 elegant saree looks for every occasion