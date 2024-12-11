Heart-stopping moment: Tree collapses in Bali's Monkey Forest, leaving two dead (WATCH)

The victims, reportedly from France and South Korea, were struck by the tree during mid-day when the popular tourist spot was bustling with visitors. Another tourist, a South Korean woman, sustained serious injuries and is currently hospitalised in Ubud.

Two foreign tourists on Tuesday lost their lives in a tragic accident at Bali's Sacred Monkey Forest Sanctuary in Ubud. Amidst heavy rainfall and strong winds, a massive tree collapsed, turning a day of sightseeing into a nightmare for visitors.

A chilling video capturing the incident has gone viral, garnering over a million views. The footage shows the horrifying moment when tourists realized the massive tree was toppling. Panic ensued as visitors, including a baby in a stroller, scrambled for safety. Seconds later, CCTV footage revealed the chaos as the enormous tree came crashing down, shaking the ground and scattering debris.

The Sacred Monkey Forest Sanctuary, also known as the Ubud Monkey Forest, is a renowned natural reserve and temple complex spread across 12.5 hectares. Home to over 1,200 long-tailed macaque monkeys, the forest is a major attraction in Bali.

Authorities have not yet disclosed the exact cause of the tree's collapse but have indicated that the severe weather conditions may have been a factor. Strong winds and heavy rain battered the region on the day of the incident.

The Monkey Forest is known for its strict safety guidelines, urging visitors to avoid direct interactions with monkeys and to refrain from carrying food items that could provoke the animals. However, the recent tragedy highlights the importance of monitoring environmental factors such as tree stability in heavily forested tourist destinations.

Local officials have expressed their condolences to the families of the victims and are investigating the incident to ensure the safety of future visitors. Meanwhile, the viral video continues to spark conversations online, with many calling for increased safety measures in natural tourist hotspots.

