Afghan Minister, Haqqani network founder's brother, killed in suicide blast in Kabul

Khalil Ur-Rahman Haqqani, the Afghan minister for refugees was killed on Wednesday in a suicide explosion at the ministry's offices in the capital Kabul, a government source told AFP.

Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Dec 11, 2024, 6:21 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 11, 2024, 6:26 PM IST

Khalil Ur-Rahman Haqqani, the Afghan minister for refugees was killed on Wednesday in a suicide explosion at the ministry's offices in the capital Kabul, a government source told AFP. 

This marks the highest-profile Taliban casualty since their takeover three years ago.

Khalil Ur-Rahman Haqqani -- who is on the US sanctions list and never appears without an automatic weapon in his hand -- was the brother of Jalaluddin Haqqani, who founded the terror group Haqqani network responsible for some of the most violent attacks during the Taliban's two-decade insurgency.

He was also the uncle of Sirajuddin Haqqani, the current interior minister.

No group has claimed responsibility, but the Islamic State group seems like a strong contender. Just last September, the Islamic State claimed credit for a similar bombing in Kabul that killed six and wounded 13.  

Several senior Taliban leaders have been killed since their return to power, including provincial governors, commanders and religious clerics, mostly in attacks claimed by the Islamic State group.

